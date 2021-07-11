Fears that black people can afford a third wave of Covid-19 in the UK | corona virus





Black communities are at risk of tertiary covid infection in the UK, senior doctors say efforts to prevent the most vulnerable in certain ethnic groups must be multiplied to strengthen their protection.

The success of the NHS vaccine launch is central to the government’s July 19 decision to further ease COVID-19 restrictions. However, headline figures showing more than 90% of the population over 65 in the UK have used two vaccine masks to show that some ethnic groups have a much lower level of protection.

Vaccine coverage in the black community is at least 20 percentage points lower than in the white group, according to recent tracking by Oxford University researchers using the OpenSafely health record platform. This gap exists among the most vulnerable over the 80s, and appears to widen in the younger group. Vaccination coverage for South Asians is about half that of the black and white population.

While some initial gaps in vaccine coverage narrowed over time, such as those with learning disabilities and the Bangladesh group, coverage was stubbornly low among the black group.

The key issue is that vaccination rates have been low, especially among black people, and we need to do as much as possible to increase them. Kamlesh Khunti, a member of the government’s Emergency Scientific Advisory Group (Sage), said. Professor of Primary Care Diabetes and Vascular Medicine at the University of Leicester.

We’ve done a great job with immunization, but there are differences, especially between the poor and the black community. We have to be really careful. We can magnify the inequality we have already seen.

During the Covid crisis, doctors warned that the epidemic was more deadly for blacks and Asians than for whites, and the National Statistical Office identified jobs and lifestyles as key factors. Low vaccination rates among the most vulnerable in these communities now risk exacerbating the risk.

We saw very marked racial differences in the impact of major diseases in the first wave before vaccines. That’s bad enough, but since they have the highest risk of serious illness, it’s very confusing that the population with the most benefit from immunization has the lowest immunization coverage. said Liam Smeeth, GP and Professor of Clinical Epidemiology. Next month I will become the new director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

We should try to get people to actually get slots for vaccines at an accessible time, in an easily accessible place, so that people actually have every opportunity to choose a vaccine. he said

While two doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines provide more than 90% protection against hospitalizations for Covid-19, vaccines do much less to prevent infection, so they could surge into summer as the UK eases restrictions. is expected.

Those who consciously decide not to get vaccinated should have clear guidelines on how to reduce their risk of disease in other ways through continued use of face coverings, social distancing and other measures, Khunti said.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the British Medical Association, said it is important not to get lost in statistics and not to forget that there are many unvaccinated and vulnerable people in some racial groups, such as blacks.

Given the government’s approach in the coming months, he said, if the infection rate rises from 35,000 to 100,000 per day, the risk to society’s most vulnerable people increases, he said. If infection rates start to rise, it will be the most vulnerable people who will suffer the most, including those who are not vaccinated.

