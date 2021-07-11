Yellen, US Treasury, Will Push Development Banks to Step Up Climate Finance Efforts





By David Lawder

VENICE (Reuters) – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said she would push multilateral development banks to move further away from fossil fuel projects, saying she would ask them “to increase their climate ambition “to support the Paris Agreement on reducing carbon emissions.

Yellen told a press conference that development lenders, including the World Bank, need to redouble their efforts to encourage more climate-friendly private sector investment.

“I plan to convene the heads of the MDBs shortly to express our expectations that the MDBs align their portfolios with the Paris Agreement and net zero goals as quickly as possible,” Yellen said in remarks at a forum on the climate of the G20.

“We also expect them to take action to more effectively mobilize private capital so that developing countries can increasingly benefit from private sector commitments to support sustainable and climate-aligned investments,” he said. Yellen said.

Yellen wields significant influence over development lenders as the Treasury manages substantial US holdings in institutions.

The United States is the dominant shareholder in the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank, while it is among the largest in the Asian Development Bank and the African Development Bank. It is not a member of the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The International Institute for Sustainable Development reported in March https://www.iisd.org/articles/fossil-finance-multilateral-development-banks-reached-usd-3-billion-2020-coal-excluded that multilateral banks Development agencies funded $ 3 billion worth of fossil fuel projects in 2020, but excluded coal projects for the first time. Fossil fuel financing decreased by 40% in 2018-2020 compared to the previous three-year period.

Yellen said multilateral development banks have the political expertise, relationships and financial tools to make a substantial contribution to achieving climate goals.

“As primary sources of public finance, MDBs must maximize the catalytic impact of their support to countries seeking to address climate change and exploit the economic opportunities inherent in the transition to a low carbon economy. “

Yellen also said she was working through the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a US multi-regulatory body she chairs, to assess the impact of climate-related risks on the financial system.

The Treasury is also seeking to improve disclosure of climate risks to investors, and Yellen said she is working closely with national regulators and international partners to promote consistent cross-border approaches to these disclosure rules.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

