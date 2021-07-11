UK Covid update 26 July deaths and 31,772 cases – see hospital and immunization data





On July 8, 2021, 1,114,234 tests were reported. This shows an increase of 3.6% compared to the previous 7 days.

From July 2, 2021 to July 8, 2021, there were 7,294,129 tests.

case

A confirmed case is a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

31,772 new confirmed positive test results were reported on July 11, 2021.

Between July 5, 2021 and July 11, 2021, 221,052 people tested positive. This represents a 27.3% increase over the last 7 days.

Vaccination

The vaccine is currently administered in two doses at least 21 days apart.

45,881,721 people received their first dose by the end of July 10, 2021.

By the end of July 10, 2021, 34,764,511 people had received their second dose.

health care

Some people with coronavirus have to go to the hospital.

On July 6, 2021, 563 people with coronavirus were admitted to hospital.

Between 30 June 2021 and 6 July 2021, 3,081 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus. This represents a 56.6% increase over the last 7 days.

On July 8, 2021, there were 2,731 hospitalized patients with coronavirus.

Some people in the hospital need to use a special device called a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

On July 8, 2021, there were 417 coronavirus patients in hospital beds equipped with mechanical ventilators.

dead

On July 11, 2021, 26 people died within 28 days of being reported positive for coronavirus.

From July 5, 2021 to July 11, 2021, 203 people died within 28 days of being tested positive for coronavirus. This is an increase of 66.4% over the past 7 days.

