US investors promise more UK investments despite Brexit worries





More than half of U.S. conglomerates doing business in the UK plan to increase their investment over the next few years, despite a lack of cross-border trade agreements and concerns about the UK leaving the EU.

A survey of 68 large US corporations employing more than 275,000 people in the UK found that confidence was “very high” that the UK was a place to do business. About one-third rated the highest level of reliability and around 60% said they would increase their investment in the UK.

The survey, conducted by the US/British trade association BritishAmerican Business and consulting firm Bain, covered businesses ranging from financial services and manufacturing to technology, media and telecommunications. Respondents included companies such as insurance group Marsh McLennan and payment company American Express.

“The combination of a strong, multilingual talent base, supportive business environment, and geographic and time zone advantages make the UK an ideal starting point for starting a business outside of the United States,” said Anna Marrs, Group President, American Express. .

Dan Glaser, President and Chief Executive Officer of Marsh McLennan, was equally optimistic. “The UK is a huge and dynamic economy with an excellent regulatory and education system. “The best people in the world want to work and live in the UK.”

However, the survey also found concerns about Brexit and US trade relations among US companies with large operations in the UK.

The main concerns about Brexit were the risks of political tension and real issues such as supply chain issues and the EU’s ability to access talent. Regulatory barriers, loss of the EU’s ability to perform certain services, and tariffs were also indicated.

About 17% of US companies surveyed said they had moved jobs to the EU.

US companies responding to a survey in the UK that plan to measure US investment intentions annually have warned that these Brexit issues could obscure their prospects for the future.

Nearly 40% of businesses say improving political and economic relations with the EU is a top priority in order for the UK to remain top of the list as a destination for US investment.

Duncan Edwards, CEO of BritishAmerican Business, said: “The UK is in a very good position to continue to attract businesses from the US and around the world.

“However, these positive prospects will be reinforced by a more comprehensive trade agreement with the United States, more positive political and trade relations with the EU, and more business-friendly domestic policies.”

Another important priority for US companies was for Washington and London to finalize a trade deal. According to those familiar with the matter, international trade secretary Liz Truss will visit the United States this week to meet officials.

Other recommendations to the UK government included providing a clearer explanation of industry strategy and maintaining a business-friendly corporate tax environment.

London Bain’s partner Jonathan Frick said US investors have retained most of the workforce since the UK left the EU. “Financial services companies in particular believe that the city will remain a hub for a business community with a broad and diverse talent pool,” he said.

