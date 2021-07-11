UK Fintech Golden Opportunity | Financial Services (FinServ)





The UK’s exit from the European Union was finally completed on 1 January 2021, almost five years after the 2016 Brexit referendum. In a recent article, the British Financial Times argued that the UK had so far given up on leaving the EU. More challenging than opportunities for the country’s financial industry, fintech has provided a way out from the Brexit blind. And the FT is not alone in ranking the UK as an industry that could become a powerhouse in the post-Brexit world if it does the right thing to support the fintech industry.

In fact, the UK Government Kalifa Fintech Review, an independent report commissioned by the HM Treasury and led by UK entrepreneur Ron Kalifa, suggests that fintech innovations have the potential to maintain the UK’s position as a global leader in finance after Brexit. This is an area where the UK already excels. The UK fintech market accounts for 10% of the global market share and generates $11 billion in annual revenue. UK fintech investments totaled $4.1 billion in 2020, more than the next five European countries combined.

Can the UK become a fintech powerhouse after Brexit? I believe the answer will depend entirely on having a clear roadmap and effective plans for leveraging London’s pioneering role in regulation to transform the UK into a global fintech hub and entrepreneurship hub.

The UK and London in particular have a number of key advantages. It is a global financial center, has the world’s leading cluster of financial institutions, and ranks third in the world in terms of market value of the top 200 global financial institutions ($100 million). ), has a cluster of top research universities, ranks second in the overall strength of the world’s top universities, and is a global pioneer in fintech regulation (with the first regulatory sandbox). Of course, it faces many well-known contenders for its role as a global fintech hub.

So what are the fintech opportunities for London and the UK in the post-Brexit era? Since the launch of Project Innovate in October 2014, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been leading the UK regulatory leadership and helping financial institutions reach their full potential. For example, it encouraged demonstrations of self-regulation within the industry (the world’s first peer-to-peer industry association) and encouraged the industry to develop virtual sandboxes or umbrella sandboxes. It also facilitated collaboration and partnerships between established financial institutions and contenders by encouraging early adoption of fintech and solutions such as open banking. For example, in November 2016, UK regulators encouraged large financial institutions like HSBC to work with startups. As such, we firmly believe there is an opportunity to expand the UK’s regulatory leadership and unlock the potential of financial institutions.

Post-Brexit UK’s roadmap to becoming a fintech powerhouse should include three key elements to ensure that the right resources are diverted to where they are most needed. A plan to become a global leader in the field of tech talent, a strategy to promote close collaboration between industry and academic research, and appropriate policy support will form an effective plan to become a fintech powerhouse. On the talent side, focus and attention should be focused on attracting and retaining a large pool of non-native-speaking talent, as well as supporting local talent and skills in the fintech sector through initiatives such as the Innovate Finances FinTech For Schools program. It shows young people a huge variety of ways to raise awareness and engage with fintech and inspire current and next-generation innovators.

This article was contributed by Yan Murciano, CEO of Blend Network.

About Blend Network

Blend Network is a FinTech company, a fully automated and operated next-generation real estate lending marketplace, where investors can invest from $1,000 in asset-backed loans with yields of 8-12% and property developers can borrow from $150,000 to 3,000,000 in development finance. For more information, visit www.blendnetwork.com.

BLEND Loan Network Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registration number: 913456).

