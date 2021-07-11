Football is ‘home’ to more developed Italy, UK ambassador to Rome says





Italy will win the Euro 2020 final 2-1, meaning football returns to Italy, the country’s ambassador to England said.

Citing the country’s excellent tournament record, Raffaele Trombetta heralded Italy’s victory and suggested that football was better developed in the country.

The ambassador, who will be at Wembley for the final tonight, told Times Radio that football was invented by the British, but if we win, we’ll be back home. Four World Cups, already another European Cup. So from this perspective, even if I started in the UK, I would have developed better in other countries, including myself.

In an interview with Times Radios Tom Newton Dunn and Isabel Hardman, Trombetta admitted that the England team had some very fast players and praised Raheem Sterling as being the best in the squad.

He added. He said he was very impressed with Id playing all the games as he went on to win.

Trombetta said the two Euro finalists were particularly affected by the pandemic, but the sport is boosting morale.

It’s good to have positive things to look forward to, he said.

The bubble of finals and triumphs is, of course, the power of optimism for a country that won’t last forever. It lasts several weeks or months. But it’s still good to have.

When asked about Covid-19 restrictions, Trombetta hoped that British vacationers could travel to Italy without five days of quarantine before summer ends.

He said: Follow the situation in England and Italy. We hope to be able to lift some of these restrictions soon. However, there is no exact date at this time.

The situation in Italy was improving, but there was no room for complacency, and the country’s immunization program had already administered 55 million doses and 22 million people double-jabs.

The number of new cases has increased slightly over the past few days, but is still in the region of 1,300, 1,400 cases. Sadly, the number of deceased is still in fact still losing their lives, Trombeta said.

The Italian ambassador spoke to Trevor Phillips on Sky News, saying: Winning important matches is always important. We have some experience there.

Of course there is a lot of interest, anticipation, celebration and excitement. I would like to celebrate with my British friends in England and Italy.

