UK business confidence soared to its highest level since 2005.





British companies climbed to their highest level since 2005 ahead of the final lifting of lockdown restrictions later this month.

The optimism index moved 2.74 points from 109.71 in May to 112.45 in June, according to BDO’s latest Business Trends report, marking the fifth straight month of growth and the highest since the record began in 2005.

Currently, the index is well above the average level of 100.

The gains were mainly driven by the manufacturing optimism index, which rose to 113.22 from 102.98 in June.

This reflects growing confidence in the global economy as lockdown easing and vaccine launches begin to pay off.

The rise in the service optimism index was quieter this month, up 1.79 points to 112.35.

However, this may reflect little change to businesses such as restaurants, cinemas and broader hospitality over the past month in terms of closure restrictions.

The BDO employment index also rose for the second straight month in June, reaching a six-month high of 108.01. This compares to a figure of 107.22 in May.

However, the inflation index rose from 102.51 in May to 103.83 in June, the highest in four years.

Factors such as Brexit and the blockade of the Suez Canal have disrupted global supply chains, increased household demand to consume the savings accumulated during the closure, and rising wages from a labor shortage have pushed prices up.

BDO’s partner Kaley Crossthwaite said businesses are looking forward to lifting the restrictions on July 19th.

After a harsh year of unpredictable changes, the rising Covid-19 cases still leave an element of uncertainty, but the end of restrictions is timely. The ensuing surge in summer spending will provide a big boost to the economy, and businesses will expect the tide to turn in the long run.

While businesses feel optimistic, rising inflation may be a stinging in the tail. The hope is that the factors driving the lack of inflation due to supply chain disruptions and the short-term increase in demand from the lifting of lockdown restrictions. However, businesses should be wary of this in case it becomes a long-term prognosis.

