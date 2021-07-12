United States dispatch team to assist in the investigation of the Haitian assassination





U.S. officials reported on Sunday that they remained reluctant to provide military forces to Haiti to help maintain order, but said they were sending a team of investigators to help investigate the presidential assassination of the last week, which left the country in shambles.

A team of FBI agents and officials from the Department of Homeland Security will assist the Haitian government’s investigation into the Wednesday murder of President Jovenel Mose, said John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary.

With grim conditions in Haiti, the country’s interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, called on the United States to send troops. But with US forces newly emerging from the long war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration has shown no enthusiasm for the idea.

It’s not just a reluctance by the United States to send troops overseas anytime soon.

The request came from a man who claimed to control Haiti despite questions about his authority. It’s not even clear if Mr Joseph is the legitimate interim prime minister, as another was about to take over when Mr Mose was assassinated. The two men now appear to be competing for power.

Beyond that, given their long and unhappy experience at the hands of outside powers, including a 20-year American occupation, many Haitians are opposed to American intervention.

So there are many reasons why American officials should be light-hearted.

I think that’s really where our energies are best applied right now: helping them mobilize to investigate this incident and determine who is to blame, who is responsible and how to hold them accountable going forward, said Mr. Kirby on Fox News Sunday.

The US investigation team was due to arrive in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince on Sunday morning, but it could not be confirmed. For several days, US government analysts have expressed concern that the Haitian police seem to have difficulty investigating how a team of contract killers was able to enter a Haitian security perimeter and kill Mr. Mose in his home.

But US officials have insisted the team will not resume the investigation or participate directly in it. And they said the team was only made up of expert investigators, and would not get involved in security or domestic policy issues.

Many of the suspects held in this case are Colombian citizens, most of them former members of the military, and two were known to be Americans. Then Sunday evening, the Haitian authorities announced the arrest of a third man with links to the United States: a doctor of Haitian origin based in Florida named Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63 years old.

The news that the United States was sending investigators came as Haitians were shaken by the emergence of photos of the assassination. The grisly images quickly made the rounds on social media and were accompanied by unfounded guesses about the moments leading up to the president’s death.

Some claimed that the photos showed Mr. Mose had been tortured. Forensic experts who were asked to review the footage for The New York Times said that did not appear to be the case.

Fearing the photos would further destabilize Haiti, some people urged their compatriots not to release them.

Haitians are better than that, journalist Nancy Roc said on Twitter.

Others wondered if destabilization was the goal, and if the photos had been made public to advance political agendas.

Lacking in chaos, they create it, said Danta Bien-Aim, a nurse and former Fulbright scholar.

U.S. officials say they don’t believe the situation in Haiti is getting out of hand, suggesting reports of chaos are being exaggerated. While many businesses remain closed, the country is relatively calm and there is no widespread riot, according to US officials.

Sending troops to Haiti, some US officials say, would likely make the situation worse.

US government analysts continue to believe the assassination plot was hatched from Haiti.

Chris Wallace of Fox News asked Mr. Kirby if conditions in Haiti were a matter of national security. Mr Kirby said the government was monitoring the situation closely.

I don’t know who was at a time when we can say for sure that our national security is in jeopardy by what is going on there, he said. But it is clear that we appreciate our Haitian partners. We value the stability and security in this country.

The Pentagon was caught off guard by Haiti’s demand for troops on Friday and quickly adopted an unresponsive tone. Mr Kirbys’ comments on Sunday suggest that thinking has not changed since then and has hardened instead.

