USA overtake rising French star to win U19 basketball title





RIGA, Latvia (AP) The United States overcame a gigantic performance from Victor Wembanyama (7ft 2in) to beat France 83-81 on Sunday to win the FIBA ​​Under-19 World Cup.

Wembanyama recorded 22 points, 8 rebounds and 8 blocks, but fouled with 2:42 left and the Americans held on for the win, each led by Jaden Ivey of Purdue and Kenneth Lofton Jr. of Louisiana Tech.

Chet Holmgren, a 7-foot-1 freshman at Gonzaga, added 10 points and 5 assists and was named MVP of the tournament.

Wembanyama, 17, was playing against a team with multiple 2022 NBA first-round draft picks scheduled, only went 1 for 5 behind the arc, but sank all nine of his free throws.

Wembanyama is not eligible for the NBA Draft until 2023 under current rules. He recently signed with French club Asvel, which is owned by former San Antonio Spurs greats Tony Parker.

France led 58-50 at the end of the third quarter, but the Americans chipped away. Holmgren shot a foul from Wembanyama his fourth, forcing him off the bench with 7:22 to play sank both free throws and on their next possession he put his team in the lead for good 69-68 with a layup reversed to complete a basic workout.

Louis Lesmonds at 3 points closed the gap to 83-81 with 29 seconds to go but France never regained possession.

TCU goaltender Mike Miles had 11 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals for the United States.

Canada beat Serbia 101-92 in the third place game.

