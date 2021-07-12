Jim Furyk recovers from tough start to win US Senior Open by 3





OMAHA, Neb. – Jim Furyk put his name alongside some of golf’s greats on Sunday after he recovered from a rough start in the final round of the US Senior Open.

Making his debut in the event, Furyk finished with a 1 in 71 to become the eighth player to win the US Open and Senior Open, joining Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Billy Casper, Gary Player, Hale Irwin and Orville In a bad mood.

“It’s an incredible list,” Furyk said. “I didn’t really want to watch to see who was there last night, but when I finished in the scorers tent I saw it was on TV. They listed the seven people before. I’m very honored and humbled to have my name in the same breath, to be honest with you. They are damn good players. “

Furyk finished 7 under 273 at Omaha Country Club and held off Retief Goosen and Mike Weir by three hits.

He won the US Open in 2003 at Olympia Fields south of Chicago, has won the PGA Tour 17 times and won his first two PGA Tour Champions events at the age of 50 last year. It was the third senior major he played. He finished tied for 16th in the Senior PGA and sixth in the Senior Players Championship.

It wasn’t the stress-free final round Furyk wanted on Sunday. He played the first three holes in 3, finding the rough cut three times on the second hole and a tricky lie in the bunker on the green on the third. Suddenly his four-stroke lead was reduced to one.

Furyk recovered with a birdie in the sixth par 5 and, after coming out in 2-over 37, regained the four-stroke lead as he made the turn.

It wasn’t until he blocked his 109-yard 3-foot approach to birdie in the 16th par-5 that he fought off his closest pursuers, major champions Goosen and Weir. That put him at three with two holes to play.

“I felt really good about it, I’ll say it,” he said. “Looking back after doing a bogey at 15, that was probably the deciding factor.”

Furyk played his last 15 holes in 2 under and finished 7 under 273 to win the Francis D. Ouimet Memorial Trophy and $ 720,000. He was the seventh player to have a lead of four or more strokes entering the final round of the US Senior Open, and six earned the victory.

Weir tied for the lowest round of the day with a 67, and Goosen shot 69.

Furyk appeared to be in total control after calling his 64 Friday with a 66 Saturday.

But he missed the second par-5 hole after his attempted right rough layup crossed the fairway and into the left rough, and his next stroke found the cabbage of the green.

Then he placed his tee shot just below the lip of the left bunker on the par 3 third and needed two hits to get out. He put two putts for a double bogey that knocked him down to 5 cents for the tournament.

“I was just a little mad at myself for turning a 4 into a 5,” Furyk said. “You have a big lead or you have a lead on Sunday, that’s what you’re trying to avoid. So I was really trying to get a hold of myself.”

Goosen birdied on the first hole and tapped another on the sixth to get 4 under. It looked like he was going to stall with bogeys on two of his next four holes, but he played his last seven in 2 under to hang around.

“Overall I would say the way I felt at the start of the week I would have taken second place,” said Goosen, “but it would have been nice to have been a little closer last . “

Weir started the day seven strokes ahead and did three pushes to get closer to three, the last when he birdied on the 16th, just before Furyk bogeyed on the 15th.

“It would have been really hard to catch up with Jim,” Weir said. “He’s such a tough competitor and a solid player he’s not going to give too much back, and you know he’s going to fight.”

Rod Pampling (67) birdieed two of the last four holes to finish 3 under,

Bernhard Langer, who won a record 11 senior majors, birdied long on numbers 11 and 12 and tapped another on number 13 to get closer to four from the lead. The 63-year-old couldn’t come close to his attempt to claim his first major senior victory since 2017. He was tied for 68 for fifth at 1 under.

