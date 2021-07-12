



Construction workers build a new house in Aylesbury, UK, 6 August 2020. REUTERS / Matthew Childs / File Photo

A boom in the UK housing market and a surge in global stock prices caused a windfall for middle- and affluent households during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study by the Resolution Foundation think tank on Monday.

Even though the UK is experiencing its sharpest recession in over 300 years in 2020, the average UK household has seen its property price rise by £7,800 ($10,800) as property prices rise, while daily spending has declined somewhat.

“Many families have been forced to save instead of spending during lockdowns,” said Jack Leslie, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation. “House prices continued to soar even though working hours plummeted.”

The largest percentage increase in wealth came among those in the middle of the wealth distribution, with net worth per adult rising 9% to £8,500, fueled by sharp rises in house prices.

UK home prices rose 9.9 per cent in March, the biggest increase since 2007, fueled by lower property purchase tax and growing demand for spacious homes suitable for telecommuting.

The wealthiest 10% of households (who have a higher percentage of their wealth compared to the median household and a smaller percentage of their homes) saw a lower percentage but in absolute gains of up to £44,000 per adult.

In contrast, the wealthiest 30% of Britons experienced an average fortune increase of 86 pounds.

The Settlement Foundation says the UK government should look more closely at how to tax wealth growth than it does to impose most of the tax burden on earned income and expenses.

The findings will appeal to the Bank of England, which believes the UK economy could get some boost by consuming some of the additional wealth of households.

However, the polls used in the study raised the risk of the opposite. Only 14% of households that saved during the pandemic said they were “very” likely to spend. In contrast, 35% expect to save more after the pandemic, often because they are accustomed to economicization.

