Musk fascinated Britain with electric power, says JCB chair





Tesla’s founder Elon Musk did not see the potential of hydrogen as a way to reduce carbon emissions by “enchanting” British government officials with electricity, warns JCB’s Sir Anthony Bamford.

The British industrialist said his company, famous for its yellow excavators, has made a “great breakthrough” in designing combustion engines powered by hydrogen that are cheaper than batteries or fuel cells.

“We’ve achieved something that other companies didn’t do well before. That is, to make hydrogen engines work successfully to the extent that they can run for hundreds of hours on the machine,” he told the Financial Times at the group’s engine innovation center near Derby.

The company, which began production of diesel engines in 2004 in response to tightening fuel emission regulations, is expected to produce more than 100,000 engines this year, the second-largest engine in the industry after US Caterpillar.

After developing an engine that broke diesel ground speed records at speeds of over 350 miles per hour, the group, accustomed to innovating, made significant advances in hydrogen technology and developed excavators with batteries and fuel cells.

JCB Chairman Sir Anthony Bamford says the power is not suitable for construction machinery and trucks. Requires regular charging in remote areas. © Paul Cooper/Shutterstock

But Bamford, a Tory donor and Brexit proponent, says policymakers have come up with a cheaper and simpler way to cut emissions of greenhouse gases like hydrogen.

He said the power is not suitable for construction machines and trucks.

“A lot of people don’t think. We feel that people, especially many civil servants, are attracted to Musk and are ashamed of Volkswagen,” he said.

Electric vehicles that run on battery power require regular charging, unlike hydrogen-fired engines. This can often cause problems for electric excavators operating from remote locations.

Batteries become prohibitively expensive and heavy as machines get bigger.

JCB’s chief innovation and growth officer, Tim Burnhope, said batteries are not suitable for heavy machinery because their energy needs are completely different from automobiles.

“Most cars take you to work and get you back. We do the opposite. . . We work all day.” he said

JCB’s engine plant in Derbyshire. Engineers at JCB have found a way to burn a small amount of hydrogen to prevent it from getting too hot, so it doesn’t create harmful nitrogen oxide emissions. © JCB

Fuel cells that convert hydrogen into electricity are also problematic from JCB’s point of view. Bamford said the fuel cell prototype is priced at £100,000, which is about 10 times more expensive than a diesel engine, even before counting expensive extra parts like a coolant pump.

The development of hydrogen-fired engines has been problematic because burning gas at high temperatures produces harmful nitrogen oxide emissions, and its inefficiency requires storing large amounts of fuel on board.

But JCB’s engineers found a way to burn small amounts of hydrogen into about 1 part per 100 parts of air to keep it from getting too hot.

It hopes to produce engines that customers can test by the end of next year, and believes that the technology could be used in trucks, vans, trains, buses and even ships.

A bigger problem with hydrogen instead of diesel could be producing fuel.

Bamford can ask his son Jo for help because he owns Ryze, a hydrogen fueling company, but producing clean hydrogen on a large scale using renewable energy or natural gas combined with carbon capture is difficult and expensive. .

“Our Achilles heel is where the fuel comes from,” Bamford said.

But in May, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares citing a warning that rising car prices from electrification could set the price of middle-class ownership, sparking a discussion of how to meet emissions targets to avoid overreliance on battery power. I want

Tavares also said that the automotive industry will not necessarily choose electrification as a decarbonization solution.

The JCB chair believes that maintaining an existing automobile production line that can use hydrogen will make fuel more affordable and keep the expertise involved with combustion engines.

“Hydrogen engines are not inflation. No more expensive than conventional diesel engines. That is our current thinking,” he said.

“We are fully aware of the revolutionary potential of hydrogen,” a government spokesperson said. The Boris Johnson government plans to provide 5 gigawatts of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

Additional Reporting by George Parker

