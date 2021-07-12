US warns China supports South China Sea decision, pledges to defend Philippines





Washington CNN –

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to defend the Philippine armed forces against attacks in the South China Sea, as part of a 70-year-old mutual defense treaty.

Blinken made the comments on Sunday, in a statement marking the fifth anniversary of an independent arbitration tribunal ruling rejecting China’s vast land claims over the waterway on the Philippine side.

Tensions in the South China Sea, which are also disputed by Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam, have escalated this year, with Manila accusing Beijing of trying to intimidate its coastguard ships, as well as of ‘sending his so-called maritime militia to oust Filipino fishing boats.

The senior US diplomat said the US could invoke the US-Philippine Mutual Defense Pact in the event of Chinese military action against Filipino assets in the region.

We also reaffirm that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, state ships, or planes in the South China Sea would invoke the United States’ mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the United States Mutual Defense Treaty. -Philippines of 1951, said Blinken.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken also called on the Chinese government to respect its obligations under international law (and) to stop its provocative behavior in the South China Sea.

The 2016 decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague categorically rejected China’s claims to the South China Sea, while noting that China was undermining the sovereignty of the Philippines through activities such as the construction of islands in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Manila.

Beijing disowned the court ruling and continued to develop and militarily strengthen its positions in the South China Sea. He claims that the United States and other countries are increasing tensions in the region by sending their warships there in violation of its sovereignty.

Washington retorts that its naval presence in the South China Sea supports freedom of navigation under international maritime law.

Nowhere is the rules-based maritime order more threatened than in the South China Sea. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) continues to coerce and intimidate coastal states in Southeast Asia, threatening the freedom of navigation on this critical global thoroughfare, Blinken said in a statement on Sunday, referring to to China by its official name.

He called on China to take steps to reassure the international community of its commitment to a rules-based maritime order that respects the rights of all countries, large and small.

Blinken said the United States supported the 2016 ruling against China, as reiterated then last year by then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said at the time that the claims of Beijing’s offshore resources in much of the South China Sea are completely illegal, as is its campaign of intimidation to control them.

In response to Pompeos’ comments, the Chinese embassy in Washington accused the United States of distorting international law and exaggerating the situation in order to sow discord.

