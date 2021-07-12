Hong Kong immigrants seek a fresh start in Britain after crackdown





LONDON Lin Kwong had a good life in Hong Kong. She taught sports management part-time in college and led an amateur drama club. Her young son, Chee Yin, was tainted by his grandparents. She had a favorite restaurant with her friends. But in February, she decided to throw everything away.

There’s nothing more difficult than staying in a city that lacks freedom, she said.

Tens of thousands of people have planned to leave the city since China imposed full-scale national security laws on Hong Kong’s former British colony. And many, like Mr. Kwong, are heading to the UK and have been granted employment and citizenship to holders of non-British (BNO) passports. 34,300 people applied for special visas in the first quarter of this year, according to the UK Immigration Service.

Now in London, Mr. Kwong has spent weeks wrestling with electricity suppliers, finding a job and finding a school for his son. However, she and others who have left Hong Kong say they want to build a new home after seeing their old home change in Beijing and do not feel more refugee than the pioneers.

Kwong, 41, decided to apply immediately after the new BNO visa program was announced and wants to help others through the process of starting over. I always tell my friends, I’m there, and if I settle down I’ll help you too, she said. It was clear to her that she had a reason to leave.

Kwong said one of the reasons she decided to leave so quickly was because she didn’t want to tell her son to see what he said publicly in Hong Kong. I don’t want him to know he can speak at home at that young age, but he doesn’t say anything in the community or school, she said. I don’t want him to grow up like this.

Kwong does not expect to teach at a university in London, but instead seeks administrative positions in higher education institutions. If it turns out to be too difficult, the hospitality profession will do. She says it’s worth it to turn your old professional life into a new one in London.

Not everyone in Hong Kong has that luxury. Some do not have access to BNO passports and others cannot afford to transfer. They have no credit history. They don’t have stable employment yet, said Terry Leung, co-founder of Justitia Hong Kong, an organization in London that helps new immigrants adjust to London and organizes pro-democracy protests and other events.

Mr. The Leungs group is part of a grassroots organization primarily run by more immigrants to help Hong Kongers find each other in their new home. There are sightseeing tours, National Health Service orientation sessions, and volunteer opportunities for those looking to gain work experience.

Daily business briefing

updated

July 9, 2021 6:58 PM ET

On a warm May afternoon, dozens of Hong Kongers first met while hiking along the British countryside hosted by Justitia Hong Kong and the British Chinese Society. British officials also said they would allocate $50 million to help Hong Kong people integrate, a task that is particularly challenging due to the coronavirus pandemic.

James Wong, 29, an asylum seeker who fled to London last July, said it was really hard to find new friends during the pandemic. That sense of isolation prompted him to launch Hong Kong Link Up, a program that pairs newcomers from Hong Kong with local British residents to promote cultural exchange. Another group, British Hong Kongers, planned a walking tour from London.

Some immigrants formed groups on the encrypted messaging service Signal to discuss more sensitive topics privately. Among their concerns are the fear that they will take over British jobs at a time when the economy is suffering from the epidemic and the increase in anti-Asian hate crimes within the diaspora.

Many have been prepared for any possible backlash in their new home. Articles about Hong Kong immigrants buying real estate and filling spaces in private schools have started appearing in some British newspapers. In a group chat, Kwong said that he and others often remind each other. Don’t bother the British too much. Don’t ask for too much.

How the government handles these issues will be important, said Steven Tsang, director of the China Institute of the Faculty of East Asia and Africa. As more Hong Kongers move to big cities like London, it will push people away and push up property prices. That means you put pressure on the school, he said.

As time passed, it finally became Mr. Kwong’s daily routine. In the morning, Hong Kong milk tea is made with leaves and cups brought from home. When her son comes home from boarding school, they make chashu (barbecued pork) together.

The thoughts of the family and friends she left behind are never far off. Kwong often posts on social media to show the benefits of living in the UK. At a memorial in London last month, on the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, she posted a photo of lighting candles. Long-term annual gatherings have been banned in Hong Kong.

During a protest in London on June 12, hundreds of Hong Kongers marched through the city center, crying out for freedom. Join Hong Kong! The organizers wore a Union Jack pattern mask and sang God Save the Queen.

For the relatives left behind, separation due to separation is bittersweet. Ms. Director Kwongs was so sudden that her father, Kwong Sing-ng, said he had lost his vigilance. I couldn’t stand them going, he said about his daughter and grandson. He said he always knew that his daughter would send his son abroad to go to school. But I didn’t know it would happen that quickly.

Tiffany May contributed to the report in Hong Kong.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/12/business/hong-kong-migrants-london.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos