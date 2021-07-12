American West burns in heatwave, Death Valley reaches 130 degrees





DEATH VALLEY, Calif., July 11 (Reuters) – A brutal heatwave punishing the American West pushed temperatures to all-time highs for a third day on Sunday, as Death Valley, Calif., Scorching 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54 Celsius), was once again one of the hottest places on the planet.

A thermometer outside the Visitors Center in Furnace Creek, in the heart of Death Valley, read 134 degrees Fahrenheit shortly before 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Sunday, although a National Park Service ranger said it was ‘it usually measured more than the official reading.

The National Weather Service recorded the temperature on Saturday at 130 degrees, which, if verified, would be one of the highest on Earth on record. A ranger measured the temperature of the sidewalk outside the visitor center at 178 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday afternoon.

“I just came here to see how hot it is,” said Richard Rader of Scottsdale, Ariz., Who said he cycled 10 miles through Death Valley on Sunday.

Most tourists only left their air-conditioned cars long enough to pose for photos with the thermometer.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings across much of the area and has warned residents that the high temperatures could be hazardous to their health, especially small children and the elderly.

The sweltering heat, which swept across much of the Pacific Northwest, put pressure on power grids and fueled major wildfires, including a blaze in southern Oregon that threatened 1,200 houses and other structures.

The Bootleg fire, which erupted on Tuesday, had blackened 144,000 acres, or 224 square miles in and around the Fremont-Winema National Forest on Sunday afternoon without containment.

The conditions of the blaze were so severe that the 926 firefighters working on the lines were in some cases forced to “disengage and move to predetermined safety zones,” officials said. No deaths have been reported.

The flames burned along a high-voltage electrical corridor connecting Oregon’s power grid with that of California, worrying officials in both states that power could be cut to thousands of homes and businesses.

Residents of hundreds of homes were already subject to mandatory evacuation orders and the Klamath County Sheriff’s Department said it would make arrests if necessary to prevent people from entering those areas.

On Sunday, residents of other parts of southern Oregon were ordered to “Go now”, while others were asked to “prepare.”

Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on July 6.

Reporting by Bridget Bennett in Death Valley and Sergio Olmos in Portland; Writing by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; edited by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/us-west-scorches-under-heat-wave-death-valley-reaches-130-degrees-2021-07-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos