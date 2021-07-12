Wales and Cumbria Top UK Summer Destinations, Survey Results | travel and leisure





North Wales and Cumbria were the first to overtake the coastal and rural charms of Devon and Cornwall as the most popular destinations for British vacationers this summer, according to a survey.

According to Sykes Holiday Cottages’ annual poll, nearly two-thirds (62%) of Brits plan to spend a major summer vacation in the UK this year, up from 50% in 2019.

It also found that the average person in the UK will take two domestic vacations in 2021 as uncertainty over coronavirus travel restrictions causes more people to decide on vacations closer to home.

North Yorkshire, the Yorkshire Dales and the Peak District also made it into the top 10 most popular areas for summer holidays in the UK, followed by South Wales, East Anglia and Dorset.

UK holiday cottage reservations are 40% higher this summer compared to the same period in 2019, according to data from Sykess 17,000 cottages tracked in the Annual Staycation Index.

The Peak District, Somerset and East Anglia are the most popular destinations and have the fastest growth in vacation bookings. Peak District summer travel bookings are up 68% from 2019, while bookings for holiday cottages in Somerset and East Anglia are up about 60% from two years ago.

While holidaymakers are looking for lodgings with gardens or outdoor space, less traditional glamping accommodations have also surged in popularity, with shepherd huts and yurt bookings up 400% over 2019.

With pet ownership soaring during the pandemic, more people are opting to go on vacation with their dogs, and bookings for pet-friendly vacation homes have increased by 40% this summer.

Hot tubs also made it to vacationers’ request lists, and bookings for accommodations boasting one were up 62% compared to two years ago.

According to Graham Donoghue, chief executive of Sykes Holiday Cottages, the pandemic is likely to have a lasting impact on British vacation preferences.

We expect the transition to vacationing at home to continue, and we hope that staycation destinations outside of the usual honeypot locations will continue to become popular going forward, Donoghue said.

But domestic holidays don’t necessarily come cheap, and Sykes found that Brits plan to spend an average of 940 hours on major summer vacations, including lodging, travel, food and drinks.

While many summer vacation planners have complained of skyrocketing UK vacation prices, the huge demand means that even some of the most expensive and popular destinations are sold out.

10 Most Popular Areas For Summer Vacation In 2021

1 North Wales2 Cumbria3 Cornwall4 Devon5 North Yorkshire6 Yorkshire Dales7 Peak District8 South Wales9 East Anglia10 Dorset

The 10 fastest growing regions for the summer of 2021 (from 2019)

1 Peak District2 Somerset3 East Anglia4 Yorkshire Dales5 Southern Scotland6 Heart of England7 Central Scotland8 Devon9 Northumberland10 Cornwall

Source: Sykes Holiday Cottages 2021 Staycation Index

