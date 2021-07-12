North Korea calls US humanitarian aid ‘grim program’





American and North Korean national flags are visible at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore, June 12, 2018. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) – US humanitarian aid is a “sinister political program” to put pressure on other countries, said a North Korean researcher, after suggestions from US allies such as South Korea that coronavirus vaccines or other aids could promote cooperation.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry posted the criticism of US aid on an official website on Sunday, a clear indication that it reflects the thinking of the government.

Kang Hyon Chol, identified as a senior researcher at the Association affiliated with the Ministry for the Promotion of International Economic and Technological Exchanges, listed a series of examples from around the world which he said highlight an American practice of linking the help with its foreign policy objectives or lobby on human rights issues.

“This strikingly reveals that the ulterior intention of the United States to tie ‘humanitarian assistance’ to the ‘question of human rights’ is to legitimize its pressure on sovereign states and to carry out their sinister political plan “Kang wrote.

Among the examples he cited was the decline in US aid to the government in Afghanistan, where the US is due to withdraw its remaining troops in the coming weeks.

“In practice, many countries have experienced bitter tastes because they place a lot of hope in American ‘aid’ and ‘humanitarian assistance’,” Kang said.

US officials have said they support humanitarian aid to North Korea, but no effort is underway to provide direct aid.

South Korea has pledged it will provide coronavirus vaccines if requested, and some analysts have argued that such foreign aid could provide an opening to resume diplomatic talks with the North, which has pushed back most openings. from Seoul and Washington since 2019.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which manages relations with the North, noted that the article was not an official statement and said it would continue to seek ways to cooperate with Pyongyang to ensure health and safety in the two Koreas.

North Korea has shown no public signs of interest in aid from South Korea or the United States, although it has accepted at least limited aid from China and Russia.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Additional reporting by Hyonhee Shin; edited by Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-dismisses-us-humanitarian-aid-sinister-scheme-2021-07-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos