Taliban advance as US completes withdrawal





Time-lapse video of the Taliban’s advance, April 13 to present

The Taliban have made spectacular progress since President Joe Biden announced that the United States would leave Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. The Time Map, dated April 13 to present and created by the Long War FDD Journal, shows how quickly the jihadists have advanced since Biden made his announcement.

The current Taliban and Al Qaeda offensive was planned well in advance. The jihadists paved the way to take over large parts of the country years ago by directly challenging the Afghan government and military in rural districts. Insurgents seized more rural terrain after NATO handed over primary security responsibilities to the Afghan government in 2014. The Taliban’s strategy was played down and rejected by US military commanders in Afghanistan, who touted the population control over territorial control. But the Taliban and their al-Qaeda allies have slowly but methodically taken control of remote districts, using them as bases of operations to project power into neighboring districts as well as recruit, train and indoctrinate future fighters.

The jihadists’ military strategy is complemented by their political strategy. The Taliban’s ultimate goal is to regain control of the country and restore its Islamic emirate of Afghanistan. To achieve this, the Taliban need the United States to leave the country. In 2018, the Trump administration began talks with the Taliban. On February 29, 2020, the Trump administration signed the Doha agreement, in which the United States agreed to leave the country by May 1, 2021 in exchange for nebulous and unenforceable counterterrorism assurances from the Taliban. . Although the deal was widely touted as a peace deal, the negotiations were really designed to get the United States to withdraw its forces and undermine the Afghan government, which was left out of the talks.

President Biden signed on to the deal with the Taliban, even though he described it as a “bad deal,” and announced on April 14, 2021 that US forces would leave the country by September 11, 2021 – the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The US withdrawal is now ahead of schedule and should be completed by the end of August.

Above all, the Taliban waited for the United States to announce its exit before executing their plan, which was obviously formulated well in advance.

On May 1, the Taliban offensive was in full swing. The United States, NATO and the Afghan government were caught off guard. The Taliban planned, organized and executed their offensive undetected. With the exception of commandos and special forces, Afghan security forces remained on the defensive for years, giving the Taliban the time and space they needed.

Districts began to fall under Taliban and Al Qaeda control at a rapid pace as Afghan security forces surrendered and even abandoned several district centers, military bases, border crossings and other key facilities. The Taliban and their allies took control of 139 districts in less than two months, nearly tripling the territory under their rule. Several provincial capitals are now directly threatened by the Taliban, and he has launched incursions into cities such as Ghazni, Kunduz, Kandahar, Lashkar Gah, Maidan Shahr, Mihtarlam, Taloqan, Sheberghan and Qala-i-Naw. Afghan security forces, meanwhile, have been largely on the defensive and have only managed to regain control of a handful of neighborhoods.

The Taliban’s northern offensive is particularly clever. It is designed to undermine the traditional power base of the Afghan government. If the north is lost, the Afghan government loses its traditional support base and risks collapsing.

The Taliban did not plan and execute this operation without assistance. Pakistan remains the main support of the Taliban and their main refuge. Iran has helped the Taliban to a lesser extent. Al-Qaeda, which has never been defeated in Afghanistan, has also played a key role in the success of the Taliban.

Al Qaeda fought alongside the Taliban before and during the current offensive. But more importantly, he provided the Taliban with military and political advice (including strategy sessions on talks with the United States) and helped the Taliban integrate regional jihadist groups to fight under his banner. In the north, Al Qaeda helped the Taliban organize groups such as the late Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Jamaat Ansarullah, Kataib Imam Bukhari and the Turkestan Islamic Party to fight in the ranks of the Taliban. In the east and south, groups like the Taliban Movement in Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Harakat-ul-Mujahideen aided the Taliban offensive.

The Afghan government is at a critical juncture. He must stop the advance of the Taliban and cancel his gains in the north and the provinces surrounding Kabul. To do this, it must consolidate its forces, stop trying to defend indefensible ground and abandon parts of the country, especially in the south and east. He must also take the risk of fully mobilizing the militias of pro-government (or at least anti-Taliban) warlords. If the Afghan government does not, and soon, it risks losing to the Taliban and al-Qaeda on the battlefield.

Bill Roggio is Senior Fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and Editor-in-Chief of the FDD’s Long War Journal.

