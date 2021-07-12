Other countries are vaccinating children. Why not England?





In May 2021, Judith Guzman-Cottril was faced with a difficult decision. A pediatric infectious disease doctor at Oregon Health & Science University, she identified the earliest cases of myocarditis in adolescents vaccinated against Covid-19.

The news was of particular concern as Guzman Kotril’s 13-year-old daughter was eligible to receive her own vaccinations. The first case at our hospital was in late April. But in May, I started hearing a few more cases from epidemic colleagues across the country. My daughter had a history of autoimmune disease and had to make a decision about a vaccine, so I was thinking about it both as a doctor and as a parent.

She made a Zoom call with her colleagues. Colleagues observed the same trend in several healthy adolescent boys aged 14 to 19 who developed sudden chest pain a few days after the second vaccination.

However, while these findings raised some concern, Guzman-Cottrills’ experience of treating children over the past 18 months has concluded that the protective benefits of vaccination far outweigh the potential risks. After careful consideration, she agreed to give her daughter a jab. I have been caring for children hospitalized with Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic, she says. And that number is much lower than in adults, but certainly not zero.

The Guzman-Cottrills dilemma in microcosm summarizes the dilemma currently facing the UK Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI). Currently, only children considered particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 (such as children with severe neurological disorders) can get the vaccine, but as countries across Europe roll out the vaccine to people 12 and older, regulators are putting pressure on them to follow suit. are receiving. lawsuit.

According to the report, 20 European countries are currently vaccinating children aged 12 to 18 years, or plan to vaccinate them in the near future, along with the UAE, Israel, Japan, Singapore, the US, China, Canada and the Philippines. Beate Kampmann, director of the Vaccine Center at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, has made recommendations for each country’s immunization committees. It is driven by the epidemiology of the epidemic in the country, political pressures and vaccine supply. The United States has tons of vaccines, so you can reduce your age very quickly.

In addition to protecting children from the Sars-CoV-2 virus, one of the main goals of extending the vaccination campaign to a younger age group is to break the chain of transmission within homes and schools. The contagiousness of the new delta strain means scientists are concerned it could spread to older relatives who may not have developed a full immune response to their vaccine. There are so-called vaccine breakthrough cases in which fully vaccinated people already over 50 become infected again with Covid-19, suggesting a weakened immune response.

There is already evidence that it may help lower infection rates in some countries that have already distributed the vaccine to younger people. In Israel, which began vaccinating children aged 16 to 18 in December last year, the infection rate plummeted from 559 cases per 100,000 in mid-January to 1.5 cases per 100,000 today, and fewer unvaccinated children.

Now we have this Delta variant. I’m sure the transmission will increase in the coming fall and winter as the kids return to their classrooms. Guzman-Cottrill says: I think it’s kind of a competition to vaccinate the kids before the seasons change and everyone goes back indoors.

