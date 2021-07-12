U.S. prosecutors pursue small slice of hate crime investigations





US lawyers conducted federal investigations into more than 1,800 hate crime suspects between October 2004 and September 2019; however, they ultimately refused to prosecute the vast majority of them, according to a new report from the US Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Released Thursday, the report covers investigations and prosecutions by U.S. attorneys against suspects accused of violating five federal hate crime laws over a 15-year period. Of the 1,864 suspects, federal officials declined to prosecute 82%, showing the evidentiary challenges lawyers can sometimes face to prove grounds of bias, experts told Law360. One percent of cases were resolved by US magistrates and 17% were prosecuted.

The new federal data comes as Attorney General Merrick Garland prepares to increase federal resources devoted to tackling hate crimes, in response to legislation passed by Congress earlier this year amid an increase in attacks against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill also includes provisions to improve reporting at national and local levels, which has remained a long-standing problem.

In May, Garland laid out plans to, among other things, expedite the review of federal hate crimes and deepen partnerships between more than 90 U.S. law offices and state, local and tribal authorities. Almost all states and Washington, DC, also have their own hate crime laws enforced by state and local authorities.

The initiatives, along with improved data collection, suggest that the Justice Department’s strategies for preventing and investigating hate crimes may become more effective in the years to come, said Michael Lieberman, Senior Policy Advisor at the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“Improved data collection means that there is a much better chance that you will be able to identify cases ripe for federal jurisdiction and federal prosecution, but also to work in consultation with state and local authorities who prosecute them. cases, ”Lieberman said, noting state and local offices handle most of these investigations.

The BJS federal investigation tally represents only a fraction of hate crime incidents reported by law enforcement agencies in the United States and recorded annually by the FBI. From 2017 to 2019, the agency’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program documented more than 7,000 bias-motivated criminal incidents recorded by law enforcement agencies each year.

Experts say these statistics do not fully reflect the extent of the problem, however, as many victims choose not to report incidents and the majority of state and local agencies do not recognize hate crimes in their reports to the FBI.

According to the BJS, about 90% of U.S. prosecutors’ investigations stem from FBI referrals. The violation of the Hate Crime Prevention Act – which covers violence perpetrated on the basis of factors such as real or perceived race, ethnicity, religion and sexual orientation – has represented a plurality of investigations . The report did not include a granular breakdown on the identity of the victims, such as their religion or race.

Insufficient evidence was the most frequently cited reason for denying prosecution. About a quarter of cases were no longer prosecuted because they were referred to other authorities or because federal officials lacked jurisdiction to lay charges.

But while the rate of decline was high, the report also showed that the conviction rate for prosecutors improved over time. U.S. attorneys were convicted in 94% of the cases they initiated between 2015 and 2019, up from 83% between 2005 and 2009. Convictions include that of Dylann Roof, who was convicted of federal hate crimes in 2016 for shooting and killing nine black parishioners in a church in South Carolina.

National and local authorities undertake hate crime investigations in most cases because they are in a better position, Lieberman said, due to both resources and jurisdictional issues.

“The people who work on these issues don’t think the federal government will be the lead prosecutor in most of these cases,” he said. “Forty-six states and the District of Columbia have these laws, and a local police department is more likely to be better able to investigate and prosecute if necessary than the FBI.”

There is still a lot more the DOJ can do, said Michael German, a retired FBI agent and member of the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University. German cited a previous BJS investigation report which found that there were an average of 230,000 victims of violent hate crimes each year between 2004 and 2015.

Given the thousands of incidents that occur each year, as well as the five federal laws covering hate crimes, German added, it is “remarkable” that the Department of Justice successfully prosecutes only a small number each year. .

“If the Justice Department made hate crimes a priority and stopped relying on state and local police and instead devoted resources to federal investigations, it could find many more cases worthy of prosecution,” he said. -he declares.

DOJ’s recent efforts follow a sharp increase in attacks on Asian Americans, triggered by what some say is racist rhetoric about the origins of COVID-19 from former President Donald Trump and other politicians . The Biden administration also identified white supremacy as a major national security threat and in June released a strategy to combat domestic terrorism, including an initiative to combat recruitment efforts by extremist groups.

Law enforcement policies can still fail to address the root of the problem, experts note. A report released in June by Stanford Law School urged local communities to experiment with alternative methods to tackle hate crimes, in response to persistent shortcomings in the traditional legal model.

The report called for more resources to be allocated to social service programs and non-prison solutions, noting that they may have greater impacts on targeted communities and criminal offenders.

“You cannot stop and sue to get out of this national problem,” Lieberman said. “The number of cases brought per year is far less than what the Department of Justice is doing to prevent these crimes in the first place.”

