UK business confidence rises ahead of lockdown lifted on July 19 | economics





Confidence in UK businesses has risen as businesses expect to lift lockdown restrictions later this month, despite concerns about rising Covid-19 infections.

Businesses were the most optimistic since June 2005, according to a study by accountant and business advisory firm BDO. Manufacturing optimism surged as the global economic outlook improved this year due to the launch of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Businesses look forward to deregulation on July 19th. BDO partner Kaley Crossthwaite said the end of the restrictions is timely, although the growing number of Covid-19 cases still leaves uncertainties after a harsh year of unpredictable changes.

Businesses also reported earlier this year that inflationary pressures were at their highest in four years due to supply chain disruptions caused by Brexit, the pandemic and blockage of the Suez Canal.

According to a poll of 1,400 companies conducted by Accenture and IHS Markit UK, two-thirds of UK private sector companies expect their business activity to increase next year. Only 9% predicted a decline and provided the highest business expectations in six years.

Intention to hire among businesses is at an all-time high as businesses anticipate a robust recovery. However, some companies are concerned that recruitment plans could be hampered by a shortage of available labor, especially in sectors that rely on large EU worker pools.

The high level of trust among UK companies despite ongoing uncertainty is very encouraging, said Rachel Barton, Head of Strategy and Consulting at Accenture UK & Ireland.

But the most positive sign is that confidence is moving into action, with businesses currently at a high point in their hiring and investment plans.

Businesses also expect a pay rise, with more than 70% of those expecting a rise in labor costs. It also plans to pass this on to customers with a record net balance of +48%, with many companies planning to increase their selling prices. This could boost consumer price inflation in the coming months.

