Vines elevates USA to Haiti 1-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup opener





Posted: Jul 11, 2021 / 10:05 PM CDT / Updated: Jul 11, 2021 / 10:05 PM CDT

U.S. defenseman Sam Vines (3) celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against Haiti on Sunday July 11, 2021, in Kansas City, Kansas (AP Photo / Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) Sam Vines scored his first international goal from a header in the eighth minute, and a predominantly substitute USA team opened the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory over Haiti on Sunday night.

Shaq Moore’s cross bounced off two Haitians in Gyasi Zardes, who released the ball for Vines to pass goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre at 6 yards. Moore was making his sixth international appearance and Vines his fourth.

As the United States wore new red and blue patterned road jerseys for the first time, Walker Zimmerman hit the crossbar just before Vines’ goal and Nicholas Gioacchini hit a post in the 66th.

US coach Gregg Berhalter picked just four players for his 23-man roster in the squad he selected for the Nations League final four last month, allowing Christian Pulisic, Zack Steffen, Weston McKennie , Tyler Adams and others accustomed to appearing at European clubs preseason.

The United States, 20th, rose to 36 wins, one loss and four draws in the Gold Cup group stage.

No.83 Haiti was without several regulars due to positive COVID tests.

Defending champions Mexico with more than a dozen of their best players are favorites to win the August 1 final in Las Vegas.

Berhalter started Matt Turner in goal, Moore in right-back, Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson in center defense and Vines in left-back.

Kellyn Acosta, Jackson Yueill and Sebastian Lletget were in midfield, Paul Arriola and Jonathan Lewis on the flanks and Zardes led the attack. Arriola came off with a tendon in the right hamstring in the 14th minute and was replaced by Gioacchini.

Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio made his debut in the 62nd minute, and defenseman James Sands and midfielder Eryk Williamson entered in the 76th. That brought the US debut to 68 since a 2017 loss to Trinidad and Tobago, including 47 under Berhalter.

Canada beat Martinique 4-1 in the first match of the Group B doubles program on goals from Cyle Larin, Jonathan Osorio, Stephen Eustaqio and Theodor Corbeanu after Emmaiel Rivière put Martinique in front.

___

More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yourbasin.com/sports/vines-lifts-us-over-haiti-1-0-in-concacaf-gold-cup-opener/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos