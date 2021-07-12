Investment and acquisition boom coming as UK companies aim for growth businesses | business





Good morning. Welcome to our rolling coverage of the global economy, financial markets, eurozone and business.

As business confidence rises, UK companies are gearing up for a boom in investment and job creation, and are also keeping an eye on potential deals.

After more than a year of cutting costs and battling the pandemic, businesses are now focusing on post-closure investment plans, according to accountant Deloitte.

Deloittes found it to be the most aggressive in acquisitions in 11 years as they expect rapid expansion, according to a recent poll of financial heads of UK companies.

More than 70% of CFOs expect to boost UK productivity in one year, boosting capital spending and employment to near-seven-year highs.

Richard Houston, Deloitte’s Senior Partner and CEO, explains:

We have seen a major shift from the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic to the desire to acquire, invest and hire. Most financial leaders are now focusing on innovation and creating new products and services because they expect at least a return to pre-fashion levels of demand.

Companies that have successfully navigated this epidemic have been able to adapt quickly. Investing in digital technologies will be key to business agility and sustainable growth.

A survey conducted in the second half of June revealed the following:

The CFO ranks growth as a top priority and expects the highest level of hiring and investment growth in nearly seven years. Finance leaders are more focused on acquisitions than at any other time in the past 11 years. More than half (57%) reported that demand for their business had fully recovered or expected to do so by the end of the year, and 41% reported that demand for their business had already returned to pre-pandemic levels. Reuters UK (@ReutersUK)

UK companies rush to invest as economy reopens – Deloitte https://t.co/gfwqb9OSYV pic.twitter.com/nsSq9LErIK

July 12, 2021

Nearly 90% of CFOs expect to increase their investments in digital technologies, with interest rates at all-time lows, demand expected to grow, and government-provided super-deductible tax incentives. Four out of five predict business performance and productivity gains.

Businesses are currently focusing on expansion strategies, and more than three-quarters have reported an increase in recruitment issues or skills shortages over the past three months.

Covid-19 remains the top concern, followed by inflation and climate change. Brexit is off the list.

Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte, said easing lockdowns will allow businesses to focus on recovery.

As the economy reopens, CFOs’ perceptions of external uncertainty have fallen below average over the past five years, and businesses have shifted away from defensive strategies that have helped weather the recession.

Like all major shocks, the pandemic will reshape the economy and we will see years of normal growth condensed into just a few months. In fact, 8 out of 10 CFOs believe they will be more productive in the aftermath of the pandemic. This offers hope for a more comprehensive recovery than after the global financial crisis.

A separate survey conducted by accounting and business advisory firm BDO found that the company was the most optimistic since June 2005, and manufacturers are benefiting from improved global economic prospects as the impact of vaccine launches is starting to feel on the global economy.

And, according to the latest Accenture/Markit UK Business Outlook, employment intent among businesses has improved to an all-time high, and businesses have also stepped up their capital expenditures and R&D initiatives.

Keep track of all your progress throughout the day….

Agenda 8:30 AM BST: Central Bank of Sweden Monetary Policy Minutes 1:00 PM BST: Indian Industrial Production for May 4 PM BST: US Consumer Inflation Expected for June

