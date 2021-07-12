With the demise of the US military, CIA faces tough challenges in AfghanistanExBulletin





Afghan soldiers stand guard after the US military left Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul, on July 5. While the US military is now largely part of Afghanistan, the CIA is still monitoring the Taliban and developments in the country, albeit under much more difficult circumstances. Rahmat Gul / AP .

Just days after the September 11 attack, a handful of CIA officers were the first Americans sent to Afghanistan. Gary Schroen was one of them, and he recalled his marching orders.

“Join the Northern Alliance [rebels], get their military cooperation and they will face the Taliban, “he said in an interview with NPR in 2005.” And when we break the Taliban, your job is to capture [Osama] Bin Laden, kill him and put his head back in a box on dry ice. “

CIA paramilitary operations date back to the agency’s founding. Yet in Afghanistan and elsewhere, these actions against the Taliban, al-Qaida and others have become a defining feature of the spy agency over the past two decades. They were marked by major successes and controversies.

But with the US military largely out of Afghanistan, and with the Taliban rapidly gaining ground on the battlefield, the CIA faces a new set of challenges as it attempts to monitor developments there.

It also comes at a time when the CIA is evaluating its global orientation. Calls are being made for the agency to scale back its counterterrorism efforts and devote more resources to traditional spying on great powers such as Russia and China, and to focus on threats such as cybersecurity.

CIA will stay in Afghanistan

CIA Director William Burns told the Senate Intelligence Committee in April that the CIA would not leave Afghanistan when the military did.

“The CIA will retain a series of capabilities, some of which will remain in place,” Burns said.

But he added an important caveat.

“When the time is right for the US military to withdraw, the ability of the US government to collect and respond to threats will diminish. It is simply a fact,” Burns noted.

The CIA and the military depend on each other in war zones. The military provides protection that allows the CIA to operate more freely. The CIA provides intelligence that shapes military operations.

President Biden has said the US military withdrawal will be complete by the end of August. There should only be a few hundred soldiers left to guard the American embassy in Kabul.

In his limited public comments, Burns did not disclose details of CIA operations in Afghanistan. But the agency has had a significant presence across the country over the past 20 years, and now it’s certainly much more limited, especially in the dangerous areas outside of the capital Kabul.

Reduced mobility

In the early years of the war, CIA officers could travel to meet sources, said Doug London, who was the CIA’s counterterrorism chief in the region until his retirement in 2018.

“We could go anywhere. I could go around Kabul, Jalalabad or Khost and just go around town and go to a cafe and have tea,” he recalls.

“As security has become more difficult, we have started to find ourselves behind these massive fortresses. So it is difficult when you are not among the people,” he added.

The first American killed when the United States entered the war in Afghanistan in 2001 was CIA officer Johnny Spann. He was one of at least 18 men and women working for the agency who have died in Afghanistan over the past two decades.

CIA critics say operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere have been plagued by serious problems. They say the abusive interrogations of suspects amounted to torture and that drone strikes have sometimes resulted in the deaths of civilians.

The drone program targeted, in particular, Taliban operatives hidden in neighboring Pakistan.

“From the point of view of the CIA [the drone strikes] accomplished something by eliminating a lot of bad actors, ”said Husain Haqqani, who was Pakistan’s ambassador to Washington ten years ago, when these strikes were at their peak.

However, “the problem is, there is always more damage that you have to deal with,” said Haqqani, who now works at the Hudson Institute in Washington. “Many Pakistanis got angry at what they saw as violations of sovereignty. The drones were operating from inside Pakistan, yet the Pakistani public was not aware of it.”

Increased focus on covert operations

The CIA has always had three main espionage missions to gather intelligence, analyze it, and conduct covert operations.

One of the most famous covert operations took place in Afghanistan in the 1980s, although it wasn’t much of a secret. The CIA armed Afghan rebels, or mujahedin, who helped these fighters drive the Soviet army out of the country.

But Doug London says that historically, the CIA’s focus has been espionage and analysis. The balance changed after September 11.

“The people who favored covert action, the paramilitary options, they’ve grown a lot faster than your traditional foreign intelligence collectors,” he said. “So they’re really starting to shape the agency.”

In a September book titled The Recruiter, London argues that the CIA should refocus on espionage and analysis.

“What do we do with all these paramilitary officers? Can they collect intelligence against the Russians, the Chinese, the North Koreans? he said. “It will be a bit of square pegs in round holes as you try to reshape them.”

The CIA reshaped itself after the 9/11 attack, he said, and should now start over.

Greg Myre is a national security correspondent for NPR. Follow him @ gregmyre1.

