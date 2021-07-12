



A new report released by the Surrey Environment Partnership shows that 85.6% of the county’s recycling is currently being recycled in the UK, with 65% of waste being disposed of domestically.

According to the report, 501,797 tonnes of waste was generated in Surrey from 2019 to 2020, of which 56.3% was recycled.

However, 83,613 tonnes of recyclable waste were not properly disposed of because they were dumped in the bins, for a total of more than 6,500 double-decker buses.

Assemblyman Neil Dallen, Chairman of the Surrey Environmental Partnerships, opening the report on what happened to Surreys Waste 2019-20 said: We are delighted to know that the majority of Surreys waste is disposed of in the UK.

However, it is a pity that so many materials that can be recycled are still dumped in the trash.

The Surrey Environment Partnership has produced many resources that can help residents recycle more effectively, and we urge them to bring some from their bins to their recycling bins.

It’s better for the environment and saves council money that could be spent on other essential services.

The report specifically outlined the main types of materials that can be recycled instead of being sent to energy from waste or landfills.

The largest figure was food waste, estimated at 42,430 tonnes in total, followed by paper and cards. A total of 10,065 tonnes is estimated.

Although plastic waste has been incorrectly recycled to a minimum, the figure has still reached thousands and about 5,594 tonnes have been sent to waste energy facilities or landfills.

Assemblyman Dallen added: Putting items that can be recycled into the bin is bad for the environment because it takes more resources to make a new product rather than recyclable material.

Because it costs more to send waste to energy from a waste or landfill site than it is to recycle it, it costs the Surrey Council a lot of money, so it can be better spent elsewhere.

For example, if food waste placed in bins had been recycled instead, the Surrey City Council would have saved nearly 3.5 million people in 2019-20 alone.

Funded by eleven district and borough councils and the county council of Surrey, the Surrey Environment Partnership has produced a range of resources to educate residents about waste and recycling behaviors.

The partnership has developed a Surrey Recycles search tool and app that allows residents to find out which bins are in them by entering their zip code and discarded items.

It also generates printed waste and recycling guidelines annually and sends it to every household in the area.

The report also highlighted how much garbage Surrey residents produced from 2019 to 2020.

In total, the region generated 501,797 tonnes of waste during this period, including waste collected from homes, waste taken to recycling banks or community recycling centers, fly tipping and street sweeping.

Surrey Heath was voted the region with the highest recycling rate, with residents recycling 60.8% of total waste.

But even Runnymede, the county’s lowest performing authority, currently exceeds the UK average of 43.8%.

The report marks an improvement in the UK’s waste export habits. In recent years, popular waste destinations have refused to export, with the Chinese government banning all solid waste imports starting earlier this year.

However, in May, a Greenpeace investigation found evidence of illegal dumping and burning of British garbage throughout southern Turkey.

Plastic packaging and bags were found in several places in seven of the UK’s 10 major supermarkets, and packaging for testing for COVID-19 antigens was found in plastic bags in the UK, indicating that the waste is less than a year old.

Turkey announced plans to ban plastic waste imports worldwide as the regulation came into effect earlier this month.

The UK was also ranked as the world’s worst offender for illegal e-waste exports in a report by the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) at the end of last year.

Earlier this year, the North London Waste Authority, which manages two million residents across the boroughs of Barnet, Camden, Enfield, Hackney, Haringey, Islington and Waltham Forest, announced that it would not export recycled plastic for processing.

