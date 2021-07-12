UK Covid News: Minister proposes that railway companies can force masks to be worn after 19 July in UK | politics





Good morning. Boris Johnson is expected to hold a press conference this afternoon and confirm that the UK will proceed with the removal of most of the remaining coronavirus restrictions next Monday (July 19). It will be an official rubber stamp for a decision that was effectively taken and announced last week. But over the past seven days, ministers have become increasingly alarmed by the rise in coronavirus cases, and as Peter Walker and Ian Sample reported overnight, Johnson will adopt a somewhat different tone, putting more stress on the need for attention.

This may be most evident from what Johnson said about the importance of wearing a face covering, especially on public transport. In a statement from his press conference last week, Johnson said he wants the government to stop forcing people to follow rules on these issues. You said you would provide guidance instead, but I’ll rely on people to make their own judgments. The government isn’t making U-turns and it doesn’t make face coverings mandatory, but it seems they are leaning back in that direction. In an interview this morning, health minister Edward Argar stressed that the advice the government has given will be a strong guide. And he hinted that ministers would be happy to see railroads insisting that passengers wear masks. He told today’s program:

Train companies may see as conditions of carriage whether to impose additional guidance or additional restrictions. But at the government level, what we want is to see the legal requirement go away. However, guidelines, strong guidelines, and prudent guidelines should be in place to help people exercise common sense.

At a Downing Street press conference last week, Johnson said he would wear a mask on crowded trains after July 19, but not if it were empty. Other ministers have gone further by downplaying the need to wear masks. This morning, Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the government’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modeling Group (SPI-M), said the mixed message confuses the public. he said:

Some pastors have come out and said they would be very happy not to wear a mask, and in the last few days others have advised them to wear it in these circumstances.

It’s actually pretty confusing for people to know what’s right. I think all we can do is look at the situation and take the appropriate approach to taking risks. Hopefully in the future many people will do that so we don’t see a big surge.

12.30pm: Welsh Government Health Minister Eluned Morgan and Wales Deputy Head of the Department, Dr Gillian Richardson, hold a press conference.

1pm: Downing Street has a daily lobby briefing.

2.30pm: Home secretary Priti Patel takes questions from Commons.

5pm: Boris Johnson will hold a press conference confirming that from July 19th most remaining Covid restrictions in the UK will be lifted. At the same time, health secretary Sajid Javid is expected to give the same presentation at Commons.

