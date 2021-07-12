Higher education groups call on US News to stop using SAT / ACT scores in college rankings





New calls are being made to end the use of standardized admission test results in the ranking of … [+] colleges. They should be listened to.

Several higher education policy and advocacy groups are calling on US News to end its practice of using the average SAT and ACT scores of incoming students as part of its annual ranking of the best colleges in the Americas.

The call is part of an open letter to the editors of America’s Top College Rankings and World Reports, which can be read in full in a blog posted today by New America, the think tank based at DC. The letter was initiated by the New Americas Higher Education Team, which has a well-established history of raising concerns about both standardized admission tests and the damaging consequences of college grading systems.

Acknowledging that the US News Rankings have been the leading college ranking publication for years and that its impact on consumers and institutions cannot be overstated, the group argues that because the pandemic has made it difficult, if not impossible, for many to take the SAT or ACT and because an increase in blind admission and voluntary testing policies makes it difficult to compare institutions based on test scores, institutions should no longer be assessed on the basis of test scores. using these measures.

But beyond these practical difficulties, the group lists several other objections to the continued use of standardized college admission tests, including:

The results of standardized admission tests are not about institutional quality; they only help to quantify the degree of selectivity of a college admissions process. SAT and ACT scores are not reliable predictors of student performance in college. Standardized admission tests disadvantage low-income students and students of color who are less likely than high-income, predominantly white students to be able to hire private tutors or take the exams multiple times to improve their scores. Continuing to use test scores in college rankings perpetuates a control tactic that undermines racial and socioeconomic equity in higher education. The use of ACT and SAT has a perverse effect on institutions when they divert their financial aid from financial aid to students with the greatest financial need to reward those with the best test scores in order to purchase higher average marks for admitted students in order to improve their rankings.

The letter also claims that public opinion is in favor of ending the use of standardized admission test results. A nationally representative survey from New America shows that two-thirds of Americans agree with colleges’ decision to take the blind and elective tests this year. Of those who agree, about half say institutions should keep optional tests or never use standardized admission test scores in the future. Only 7% say that the results of standardized admission tests should be strongly considered in admission decisions.

The letter concludes: As Best Colleges continues to influence the decision-making process for students and families, there needs to be more integrity in data entry and methodology and a good start would be to remove the category of SAT and ACT mean score of the ranking methodology. We are neither the first nor the last to criticize this practice. But with the many challenges facing students and colleges during the pandemic, removing standardized admission test scores is simply the right thing to do.

Among the signatories to the letter were a number of organizations that have long advocated for wider and more equitable access to higher education, including FairTest, USCs Center for Enrollment Research, Policy and Practice, Ed Trust, uAspire, NACAC , The Institute for College Access & Success, Institute for Higher Education Policy, The Hope Center, Student Voice and Young Invincibles. It also includes a petition, which can be signed by others who oppose the use of standardized tests for college ranking purposes.

US News has shown some sensitivity to the issue of standardized testing. In its 2021 ranking, it included – for the first time – schools that have not used the SAT or ACT in their admissions decisions. Since the 2008 edition of Best Colleges, these blind schools have been automatically excluded from the general classification and classified as “unclassified”.

According to US News, he made the change because prospective students and their families want to know about the academic quality of all schools, including those that don’t use standardized test scores. In addition, in recent years, a large number of colleges have changed their application requirements for SAT and ACT.

The move was also an acknowledgment that the coronavirus pandemic had disrupted the administration of the SAT and ACT to such an extent that many colleges had at least temporarily stopped using them or had taken the optional test. Therefore, the decision was made to end the use of standardized tests in admission decisions as a condition for inclusion in rankings.

That’s a big concession, but it’s not what the writers of today’s letter are looking for, especially since US News still penalizes test-blind colleges by automatically assigning them an average SAT score. ” equal to the lowest test score by a school in their category, according to its methodology for the 2021 ranking. Think of it as an arbitrary bug.

And that won’t satisfy the growing ranks of higher education experts who increasingly criticize what they see as the pernicious effects of standardized admission tests. As Stephen Burd, editor and editor of the New Americas Eduction Policy program, told me, using high school SAT scores to assess colleges never made sense unless the rankings were. rigged from the start to ensure that Harvard, Yale and Princeton are always at the top of the list. But that makes even less sense now, when so few students have been able to take the tests and so many universities have gone for the optional test or the blind test. We hope the editors of US News recognize that it is time for a change.

The question of whether this call for US News to stop using standardized test results in its methodology will be successful. On the one hand, the anti-test movement has gained momentum for several reasons. But there are still a number of forces – including the membership of colleges and universities themselves – that remain concerned about the false academic meritocracy that standardized tests help perpetuate.

