U.S. Equity Futures Slip As Earnings Season About To Begin





U.S. equity futures wobbled on Monday as investors prepared to kick off the corporate earnings season this week.

Futures contracts linked to the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% after the broad index hit a record high on Friday. Futures linked to the Nasdaq-100 rose 0.2%, suggesting further gains in tech stocks after the Nasdaq Composite ended last week at a record high. Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.4%.

In pre-market trading, Virgin Galactic jumped more than 7% after the company launched founder Richard Branson to the edge of space over the weekend. He returned to Earth safe and sound on Sunday. Shares have doubled so far this year.

Newsletter Sign-Up

Market Alert

Main news from financial and business markets.

Chinese ridesharing company Didi Global fell nearly 2% before marketing. Beijing’s moves to crack down on data policy and overseas IPOs have taken a toll on the recently listed company’s shares. It said on Monday that some of its apps in China, such as those used by drivers, would be phased out, which could negatively impact its revenue. Lionheart, a specialty acquisition company, rose nearly 4% after announcing it would merge with MSP Recovery, a healthcare claims collection company.

The earnings season begins on Tuesday and investors will be watching closely whether corporate results justify the high valuations in the equity market.

Stocks faltered last week before surging to new highs on Friday. A drop in Treasury bond yields put markets on alert for slowing growth. Investors have said the spread of Covid-19 variants is a growing concern.

Sentiment in stocks remains bullish, but the Delta variant is a headwind for that. There is an ongoing concern, what if reopening was difficult to do? said John Roe, Head of Multi-Asset Funds at Legal & General Investment Management.

In bond markets, the yield on 10-year Treasuries slipped to 1.344% from 1.354% on Friday, extending two straight weeks of decline into a third.

The great thing the yields told us was that the exuberance sparked by reflation had gotten a little out of hand, Mr Roe said. There will likely be less volatility in the bond market going forward, now that many short positions have been unwound, he said.

The New York Stock Exchange Thursday. Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The pancontinental Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.1%. French software maker Atos SE fell nearly 17% after slashing its forecast for future business.

In Asia, most of the major benchmarks rose. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index climbed 0.6%. Markets are still reacting to the People’s Bank of China decision on Friday night to cut bank reserve requirements, Roe said.

When China changes things like this, it also expects to lend more, he said. This seems to have brought some stability to the Chinese markets.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 2.3%, led by industrials such as Yaskawa Electric, which boosted its outlook for the year by citing strong demand from manufacturers. Demand for Japanese stocks has likely been boosted by a recent acceleration in vaccine deployment in the country, Mr Perdon said.

In the past two months, Japan has fallen a bit behind, investors have been disappointed with the slow deployment and additional testing, he said. Now it’s really accelerated, it’s impressive.

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-stock-markets-dow-update-07-12-2021-11626075905 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos