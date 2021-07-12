Monday morning UK news briefing: UK euro hangover





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the racist abuse of English footballers on social media this morning, stating that those responsible “should be ashamed of themselves”.

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who missed the penalty, were targeted online.

Rioters were seen breaking through the crowd outside Wembley Stadium as fans left after the match. Police said 49 people were arrested and 19 people were injured.

PS: Are you suffering from a hangover this morning? Rosa Silverman explains the best way to get rid of a sore head.

Next week’s Freedom Day is a ‘reduced’ risk

People will still “expect” to wear masks and work from home, and will urge people to work from home after July 19, lawmakers warned that Freedom Day risks “reduced”. Boris Johnson will confirm at the No10 press conference this afternoon at the No10 press conference that Phase 4 of the roadmap away from restrictions will go ahead as planned next Monday. All legal coronavirus regulations will come to an end. However, concerns have been raised that government messages will curb people’s ability to retake some freedoms. The prime minister is expected to reveal that he has passed four tests, but he cautioned last night. A study by accountant PwC found that Britons are increasingly eager to resume their daily commute after spending more than a year working from home.

Branson explodes into space on a historic mission.

Sir Richard Branson became the first person to fly into space in his own spacecraft, beating rival billionaire Jeff Bezos in just days in “The Dawn of a New Space Age”. The British entrepreneur landed safely in New Mexico after a breakup flight with Virgin Galactic yesterday. Watch a video of him and three fellow passengers failing to reach Earth’s gravity.

At a glance: Coronavirus morning briefing Also in the news: Other headlines of the day

‘Not like me’ | In recent years, the BBC has done a lot of work to bridge the gender gap. the only problem? Men feel left out. A study conducted by the company found that over a quarter of men feel that the BBC “no longer reflects people like me.” This figure has been included in the broadcaster’s annual report.

Worldwide: Haiti’s chaotic gang lords

The power struggle sparked by Haiti’s assassination of President Jovenal Moise intensified as the country’s most powerful gang leader urged his followers to take to the streets. Jimmy Cherizier, also known as ‘The Barbecue’, said in a televised speech that gang members should rally in public and “should shine a light on the assassination of the president.” Read the latest and see more amazing world photos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/07/12/monday-morning-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos