Joint Candidate for International Law Commission of Nigeria and UK Visits Abuja

Professor Akande held a series of meetings with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His unprecedented joint nominations from Nigeria, Kenya, Japan, Slovenia and the UK underscore the breadth of experience he offers.

Not only is he one of the UK’s leading legal experts, he has officially named him along with Nigeria. Professor Akande was born in Nigeria and is licensed as a lawyer. As a candidate for the Western European and Others Group (WEOG), he has a unique perspective and expertise in Africa that will make a significant contribution to the work of the International Legal Commission.

Professor Akande formed his views on international law in Africa while serving as a consultant to the African Union as a member of editorial or advisory boards such as the African Association of International Law, the Nigerian and Ethiopian Yearbook of International Law. , and the Commonwealth.

Prof. Akande has served as counsel/advocate for several African countries before the International Court of Justice and the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, advising national governments. He also organized legal training for civil servants/judges in the Nigerian Army and Prosecutor’s Office and Sudan.

During the visit, Professor Akande said:

We appreciate the enthusiastic support since the announcement of the candidacy and welcome applications from all countries. Given the important role the ILC plays in the development of international law, it would be a great privilege to be able to provide my perspective, experience and expertise so that I can make a significant contribution to the work of the International Law Commission, in my hopes.

The British High Commissioner for Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said:

It is an honor and privilege to invite Professor Dapo Akande from Abuja today. He is an outstanding scholar and lawyer, and it is surprising that the UK and Nigeria jointly appoint him to the position of the International Law Commission. This further demonstrates the power of our partnerships and people-to-people relationships.

Ambassador Adamu Onoze Shuaibu on behalf of Nigeria’s Honorary Foreign Minister HE Geoffrey Onyeamea said:

It is appropriate to disclose that the Nigerian government is working hard and has embarked on a rigorous campaign to support its co-candidate, Professor Dapo Akande, through diplomatic missions around the world. I would also like to thank the Nigerians for the altruism of the British government, which utilized a genuine platform to co-nominate prominent scholars and astute legal experts.

More Information Professor Dapo Akande

One of the UK’s leading legal experts, Professor Akande was the first to obtain a lawyer’s license in Nigeria. Nigeria has officially named him along with Britain, Kenya, Slovenia and Japan. He has a unique perspective and expertise in Africa that will make a significant contribution to the work of the ILC.

Professor Akande has served as advisor/advocate in several African states at ICJ and ITLOS and has advised national governments. He also organized legal training for civil servants/judges in the Nigerian Army and Prosecutor’s Office and Sudan.

The International Law Committee of the ILC considers the realm of international law and proposes a description, codification or improvement of the ILC, made up of 34 members selected from the UN regional group. It shapes international law through its influential reports and proposals, whose recommendations often relate to issues important to the development of the law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nigeria-and-uks-joint-candidate-for-the-international-law-commission-visits-abuja The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos