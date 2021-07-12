Rishi Sunak could set a green tax on income to help the UK achieve its net zero goal.





Ministers plan to impose a carbon tax on foreign imports as part of an effort to meet the UK’s net zero target by 2050.

The proposal emerged as a civil war broke out among ministers over how best to pay the public for the carbon emissions they produce.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to enact a new carbon tax this fall to help the country meet its obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while raising funds to restore public finances damaged by Covid.

Among the proposals under consideration is a carbon border adjustment tax, a tax imposed on goods arriving from abroad. These taxes aim to prevent wealthy countries like the UK from outsourcing carbon emissions to developing countries, known as carbon leaks.

As one minister said: Carbon border adjustment taxes are definitely mixed. Eventually, people will have to deal with the consumption problem needed to decide whether or not to consume less of the goods imported from China.

For domestic industries with a carbon price, the same price is applied to imports to prevent cheap goods from flooding the market.

It has not yet been decided which products will be targeted, but the EU’s plan for a carbon levy on imports will initially focus on carbon-intensive sectors such as refineries, steel and other metals, and cement.

The action is being considered before the UK hosts the COP26 UN Climate Change Committee in November. Experts warn that the government now has an alphabetic soup of carbon taxes and must urgently fill the policy gap ahead of the Glasgow meeting.

As the UK welcomes world leaders to COP26, the Chancellor will be forced to outline its environmental tax plans in the fall budget and comprehensive spending review.

However, Westminster sources said any move towards a carbon frontier tax should take into account the impact with major trading partners like the US and how problematic it will be for the UK to go out and strike trade after Brexit. deal.

Ministers are at odds about how best to pay the public for the carbon emissions they produce. The Ministry of Finance ranks 10th with its business, energy and industrial strategy departments.

One source said: There is a civil war between departments over how the government can deliver on its promises.

I understand that Mr. Sunak is pushing for a simpler carbon pricing approach that sets a baseline price based on the sector where the emissions are coming from, while Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng is keen to focus on regulation.

Boris Johnson knows he has to solve the problem, but PMs like to spend more than taxing people.

What has become clear is that the burden of who will pay for carbon emissions is shifting from the corporate sector to consumers.

Gasoline and gas will become more expensive, and the idea of ​​a tax on meat and dairy products also came to mind. At the same time, government attempts to convince people to upgrade their homes to be more energy-efficient have largely failed.

There is a growing awareness that pastors need to do more to help people make greener decisions. A Whitehall source said the government is looking for ways to help fuel-hungry households and encourage a transition to low-carbon heating.

A minister said the government could introduce new rules to speed up renovations of old homes if existing incentives aren’t enough. They said: Mods are really hard. One option is to say that your old house has to be rebuilt every time it comes to market or is bought.

But eventually people will find that they don’t want to live in a drafty house anyway.

But experts warn that the government will only raise taxes to generate the necessary funds and push people towards more environmentally friendly options if there are viable alternatives.

Rachel Wolf, a founding partner at the policy institute Public First and co-author of the 2019 Conservative Election Manifesto, said it suggests why a meat tax has gone a long way.

Crops and meat will be the last items they price, Wolf said. The problem with governments is that if they want to take people to net zero, they need to be able to afford it, and just like electric cars, there must be viable alternatives right now. It is impossible to tell people to eat less meat.

