Gold falls ahead of US inflation data, Powell’s testimonial

By Gina Lee

Investing.com Gold was down Monday morning in Asia. Concerns about COVID-19 outbreaks remain as countries like Australia and South Korea reintroduce restrictive measures, while data on US inflation and testimony from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell , are expected throughout the week.

Gold futures were down 0.40% to $ 1,803.35 at 12:38 am ET (4:38 GMT), but topped the $ 1,800 mark.

Powell will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday and Thursday, his testimony to be reviewed for clues to an asset reduction schedule. Investors are also awaiting the core US consumer price index (CPI) for June, due Tuesday, and the producer price index due later this week.

Material shortages and hiring difficulties are holding back the U.S. economic recovery from COVID-19 and have resulted in a transient inflation spurt, the Fed said in the previous week.

In Europe, the European Central Bank will update its guidance on the next steps in monetary policy in ten days, President Christine Lagarde said earlier today. She also hinted that a new policy could be introduced in 2022 to support the European economy.

Investors also digested a decision by UK regulator Prudential (NYSE: PUK) on Friday to change our approach to precious metal holdings related to deposit-taking and clearing activities. The ruling means banks that transact gold in London can apply for an exemption from the stricter capital rules that are expected to be in place from January 2022.

COVID-19 has remained on investor radars as the latest outbreaks involving the Delta virus variant in some countries and inequitable access to vaccines were threats to the global economic recovery, the Group of 20, or G20, said Saturday finance ministers at their meeting in Venice. .

Demand for physical gold in India, as well as other hubs, weakened over the past week as the price of yellow metals increased. Data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission also indicated that speculators increased their net long positions in COMEX gold and silver during the week ended July 6.

The story continues

In other precious metals, silver rose 0.6%. Palladium increased 0.1% while platinum declined 0.1%.

Related Articles

Gold falls ahead of US inflation data, Powell’s testimonial

Some cities at the origin of urban greenhouse gas emissions: study

American West burns in heatwave, Death Valley reaches 130 degrees

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/gold-down-ahead-u-inflation-004123587.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos