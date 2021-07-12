Teplizumab has been awarded an Innovation Passport in the UK (UK) for delaying the onset of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals.





The designation is the first step in a new MHRA initiative to accelerate innovative drug development and access in the post-Brexit UK.

RED BANK, NJ, July 12, 2021 / PRNewswire /- Provention Bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to blocking and preventing immune-mediated diseases. (Nasdaq: PRVB) today announced that its anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, teplizumab (mAb), received its innovation passport for delaying clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk individuals. Teplizumab is one of the first investigational drugs to receive this designation under the UK (UK) Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) launched by The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in January 2021.

In the UK, approximately 400,000 people, including 39,000 children under the age of 19, have T1D 1. The UK has one of the highest rates of T1D worldwide and new diagnoses are increasing at around 4% per year. T1D can be administered through insulin therapy and glucose monitoring to sustain the patient’s life, but reduce the patient’s life expectancy by up to 10 years. Currently, there are no approved disease-modifying therapies targeting the underlying cause of T1D.

Teplizumab is being developed for clinical T1D delay in at-risk individuals. In the pivotal TN-10 study, a single 14-day course of teflizumab delayed insulin-dependent clinical-stage disease by a median of at least 2 years in presymptomatic patients with T1D stage 2 T1D compared to placebo. Adverse events observed were mechanism-based, transient and predictable, including lymphopenia, transaminase elevation, rash, and cytokine release events. These results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented simultaneously at the 2019 American Diabetes Association meeting.

“My patients sometimes ask if they can go through a day without insulin. Teflizumab is the first treatment that could potentially provide this, delaying the need for insulin by two to three years, according to a single course in the TN-10 study. ” said Colin Dayan, MA, MBBS, FRCP, PhD, Professor of Clinical Diabetes and Metabolism at Cardiff University School of Medicine. “For newly diagnosed children and adults, this is a time when you can enjoy the long-term benefits of good glycemic control while eating and playing sports like your peers without fear of hypoglycemia. Treatment of patients before the onset of T1D in the UK I was very excited about the possibility of using this drug.”

ILAP was launched in early 2021 to accelerate the development and access of promising medicines in the UK, thereby facilitating and improving patient access to new medicines. Part of the UK plan to attract life sciences development in the post-Brexit era, the pathway is supported by MHRA and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC). The decision to award the Innovation Passport to the teplizumab program was made by the ILAP Steering Group, made up of representatives from MHRA, NICE and SMC. This course is also supported by institutions such as the UK National Health Service (NHS), NHS Improvement, Health Research Institute and the National Institutes of Health.

To be eligible for an Innovation Passport, an drug must meet the following public health and/or patient-centered criteria: (1) The condition is life-threatening or is seriously debilitating. (2) The program meets at least one of the following: Innovative medicine, for a new clinically significant indication or special population; (3) Medicines have the potential to provide benefits to patients. Designating an Innovation Passport is the first step in the ILAP process. MHRA and its partner institutions create a target development profile to create a roadmap for regulatory and development milestones aimed at early patient access in the UK. Other benefits of ILAP include 150-day accelerated assessments, rolling reviews, and ongoing profit risk assessments.

“There have been no new therapeutic innovations for T1D since the development of insulin 100 years ago,” said Ashleigh Palmer, Co-Founder and CEO, Provention Bio. “Despite the significant lifetime burden of the disease and a steady increase in new diagnoses,” “We are excited to develop one of the first medicines to be awarded an Innovation Passport. We are working closely with MHRA and other partner institutions involved in the ILAP process to advance teplizumab into a treatment option for patients at risk for developing a disease. We look forward to seeing clinical phase T1D in the UK.”

Unmet needs in UK type 1 diabetes:

About 400,000 people in the UK have type 1 diabetes (T1D), an autoimmune disease caused by the destruction of beta cells. The diagnosis of T1D usually occurs in children and young adults, but can occur at any age after symptoms of not being able to make enough insulin occur. However, T1D begins in the body long before symptoms appear and can be confirmed with a blood test. The psychological effects of T1D are difficult to quantify, but diagnosis affects lives, and regular monitoring and maintenance can be extremely stressful. T1D usually shortens a person’s lifespan by more than 10 years, and for those diagnosed before age 10, life expectancy decreases by an average of 16 years. Insulin therapy and glucose monitoring are currently standard treatments for the treatment of clinical stage T1D and include: It is necessary for the survival of T1D patients. Continuous monitoring and administration of insulin places a significant burden on the patient throughout his or her life. There is currently no disease-modifying treatment for T1D.

About Teflizumab (PRV-031):

Teflizumab is an investigational anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) under development for the delay of clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk individuals. In the pivotal TN-10 study, a single 14-day course of teflizumab delayed insulin-dependent clinical-stage disease by a median of at least 2 years in presymptomatic patients with T1D stage 2 T1D compared to placebo. Adverse events observed were mechanism-based, transient and predictable, including lymphopenia, transaminase elevation, rash, and cytokine release events. These results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented concurrently at the 2019 American Diabetes Association meeting. More than 800 patients received teflizumab in multiple clinical studies involving more than 1,000 subjects. In previous studies of newly diagnosed patients, teflizumab has consistently demonstrated its ability to preserve beta-cell function, as demonstrated by the C-peptide, a measure of endogenous insulin production. Thus, the need for insulin use is reduced. Teplizumab has received PRIME designation by the FDA for Breakthrough Therapy Designation and the European Medicines Administration. Provention is currently evaluating teflizumab in patients with newly diagnosed insulin-dependent T1D (Phase 3 PROTECT study).

Prevention Bio, Inc. Introduce :

Prevention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing research therapies that can block and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. The company’s pipeline includes clinical-stage product candidates that have been demonstrated in proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes, celiac disease, and lupus, in preclinical or clinical studies. For more information, visit www.ProventionBio.com and follow us on Twitter: @ProventionBio.

Internet posting of information:

Provention Bio, Inc. uses its website www.proventionbio.com to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. These disclosures will be included in the “News” section of the company’s website. Therefore, investors should monitor this part of the company’s website in addition to following press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking statements:

Certain statements in this press release are specific to the medical needs of patients at risk for T1D, the potential therapeutic efficacy and safety of teflizumab in patients with T1D at risk, and future developments, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the development of teflizumab. It is oriented. It has become a treatment option for patients at risk of developing clinical stage T1D in the UK. These statements can be identified using forward-looking words such as “will,” “potentially,” and “may.” These forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current expectations and actual results may vary materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks associated with delays or failure to obtain FDA, MHRA or other applicable approvals for teplizumab or other company product candidates, and the potential for non-compliance with FDA, MHRA or other applicable regulations. Including our failure to provide FDA with PK/PD data from our ongoing Phase 3 PROTECT study, or other data sufficient to support it, we will work successfully with FDA to find a satisfactory solution to address the problem in a timely or no way. cannot be BLA approved for teflizumab; We are able to satisfactorily address other issues cited in the complete response letter we received from FDA, including issues related to product quality, fill/finish manufacturer defects identified in general inspection, safety updates required by FDA, or other FDA requirements for approval. None teflizumab; potential impact of COVID-19 on business and financial results; change of laws, regulations or interpretations and regulatory guidelines; uncertainty in patent protection and litigation; Company’s dependence on third parties; considerable competition; The Company’s additional funding needs and risks and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission listed in “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Quarterly Report Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. As with any drug under development, there are significant risks to the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. Provention undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The information set forth herein is current as of the date of this document.

