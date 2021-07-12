Turkey Prepares to Upgrade Pumpkin List – Latest Update for UK Vacationers





Speculation is growing that Turkey will be upgraded to amber travel status in the UK government’s next destination review, which brings cheers to thousands of vacationers.

A popular and budget-friendly holiday hotspot for UK visitors, the country has been in the red category since May, but is expected to turn amber from Thursday.

Passengers from Red List countries are required to quarantine at a UK government-approved facility for 10 days upon arrival in the UK to effectively prevent non-essential travel.

Turkey’s Covid cases have fallen sharply since April, when more than 60,000 infections per day were reported. Last week, this dropped to less than 5,000 with an average of 42 infections per 100,000 over the past seven days.

If Turkey is upgraded to the amber list, fully vaccinated UK vacationers will not need to self-isolate for 10 days after returning to the UK. You will need to undergo a PCR test upon return and a rapid antigen test two days before your return to the UK.

Do you dream of when you can go on vacation again and where you can go? Want to send the latest travel and staycation news directly to your inbox to help you plan ahead?

Register here for regular updates on the latest travel information and the best destinations and cool places to stay after COVID-19.

When you subscribe, we use the information you provide to send us these newsletters. Occasionally, we will include recommendations for other relevant newsletters or services we offer. Our Privacy Policy details how we use your data and your rights. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

All passengers arriving in Turkey must submit a passed PCR negative test within 72 hours of departure.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said: 2021 will be a safe year throughout the tourism season.

“Through the safe, effective and systematic practices and actions we have taken, our certification program has become one of the most successful implementations in the world and has a successful 2020 season.

“About 10,000 tourist facilities and hotels will be certified to meet the required high standards of Covid protocol. Turkey was a leading country in safe tourism last year, and safety will be further strengthened in 2021.

More related articles More related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/whats-on/travel/turkey-poised-amber-list-upgrade-21029710 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos