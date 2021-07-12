UKHO Announces Appointment of Interim Non-Executive Chairman





The UK Hydrographic Agency (UKHO) today announced that non-executive chairman Adam Singer has resigned after seven years of retirement and Marion Leslie has been appointed interim non-executive chairman. The UKHO’s independent non-executive president leads the organization’s board of directors and is responsible for ensuring effectiveness in all aspects of their role.

Marion Leslie is the UKHO’s non-executive director, becoming interim non-executive chairman for the first time in six years. Marion has experience applying thorough research in the development of business strategies, practices, plans and objectives and in evaluating the UKHO’s success in implementing approved corporate plans.

As Non-Executive Chairman since 2014, Adam Singer has played a key role in supporting the UKHO’s development into a modern, world-class waterway office through close collaboration with the organization’s executive leadership team and the Department of Defense.

In her new role as Interim Non-Executive Chair, Marion is responsible for ensuring that the Executive Board as a whole is effective, including conducting an assessment of the Board’s performance and making recommendations for areas of development. In addition, Marion will advise on high-level business issues affecting the UKHO and provide advice and guidance to the Chief Executive Officer.

Leaving UKHO, Marion is the Financial Information Officer of SIX Group Ltd and a member of the SIX Board of Directors. She is also a member of the BME Board of Directors.

Marion was also included in the World Federation of Exchanges Women Leaders List 2021 and was named one of the 100 Most Influential Women in European Finance by Financial News in 2020. In 2017, she was nominated for the Cranfield University Female FTSE 100 Women to Watch Board. Report was awarded the Achievement Award at the 2014 Women in Banking and Finance Awards.

UKHO Chief Executive Peter Sparkes said:

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Adam for his many years of dedicated service to our organization and for the very valuable work he has provided in recent years leading the UKHO Board of Directors to achieve our corporate goals. The entire team at UKHO wishes him the best for the future.

Now we look forward to working with Marion as we continue our critical work to support a safe, secure and prosperous ocean.

Regarding her new appointment, Marion said:

I am delighted to have the opportunity to support the UKHO as it continues to develop world-class products and services for safe navigation and maritime decision support for both the defense and commercial worlds. It’s a great organization with deep expertise and we’re honored to be part of our digital journey.

Looking back on his time as non-executive chairman, Adam said:

UKHO is arguably the UK’s most important but underrated asset. UKHO’s nautical products not only guide the Royal Navy, but also ensure that over 10 billion tonnes of goods are safely transported by ships each year. It’s hard not to be thrilled with the achievements of UKHO’s attentive, passionate and knowledgeable staff. For me it was an absolute blast and I’m seriously honored to be a part of this.

