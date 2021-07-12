COVID-19: UK reports 34,471 new cases and 6 additional deaths | UK News





UK government data shows the UK has reported 34,471 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 more coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

That number compares to 31,772 infections and 26 deaths announced yesterday, with 27,334 cases and 9 deaths recorded at this time last week.

It is the sixth consecutive day that the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 30,000.

42,000 people got their first COVID vaccine on Sunday, bringing the total to 45,923,721.

Another 107,620 people got their second jab yesterday, meaning 34,872,131 people in the UK are now fully vaccinated.

According to the latest data, 563 COVID patients were admitted to the hospital on July 6, with a total of 3,081 hospitalizations over 7 days, an increase of 56.6% per week.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced at a press conference that most restrictions in the UK will be lifted from 19 July, warning that infections will rise.

Plans to end nearly all of the rest of the rules, although face masks are still “recommended”, were confirmed by Health Minister Sajid Javid in the House of Representatives ahead of a news briefing.

Under Phase 4 of its roadmap to lift lockdowns, the government says all coronavirus gathering restrictions will be removed, masks will no longer be legally required, social distancing measures will be repealed, and telecommuting orders will be lifted.

However, if people in the UK are confirmed to have been in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19, self-isolation requirements will remain until August 16, after which fully vaccinated adults and children will also be relaxed.

Before that, fully vaccinated adults and all children will no longer need to be quarantined when returning from amber list countries starting July 19th.

Javid said next Monday that four tests to ease most restrictions were met. A new strain of concern derails progress.

But he urged people to act responsibly, as the link between sickness and death has not yet been completely broken, despite being “seriously weakened”.

And they still have to wear masks in congested places like public transport, people will gradually have to go back to work, and the government will encourage businesses hosting large events to use it as a way to open up certification, he said.

“Thanks to the common sacrifice of the British people and the protective barriers of our vaccination program, we have made great strides,” said Javid.

“We firmly believe that now is the right time to bring our country closer to normal life… it is the beginning of a new phase of ongoing attention.”

Javid admitted that 100,000 new cases per day could occur in a summer.

Thanks to the success of the vaccine program, daily mortality rates remain relatively low compared to the beginning of the year, while hospital admissions are “growing up”.

And the government’s expert adviser said it was clear that face masks “significantly reduce transmission”.

Prof. Peter Openshaw of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (Nervtag) said it is important to maintain protective measures such as wearing a face covering.

