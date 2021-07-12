US re-calls for detention of ex-Rocky Mount officer for breach of release conditions





ROCKY MOUNT, Virginia The United States is pressing again for the former Rocky Mount police officer to be charged in connection with the riots at the United States Capitol, being held until his trial.

Thomas Robertson is one of two former Rocky Mount cops indicted in connection with the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol.

Robertson has been charged with the following counts: obstructing and complicity in formal process, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a small building, entering and staying in a small building, and disorderly conduct on Capitol Hill.

On June 29, authorities said they found a loaded M4 rifle, a partially assembled bomb, several boxes of ammunition and two boxes of 7.62 ammunition at Robertson’s home during the execution of a search warrant.

A d

The United States then filed a petition to detain Robertson for material violations of the terms of his provisional release last month, according to federal documents.

Robertson then filed an official response to the United States’ initial request for his arrest, in which he claimed he had no firearms or destructive devices after February 25. In its rebuttal, the defense said ordering guns does not amount to possession and that the FBI is still investigating whether the items in question were shipped to Robertson’s home.

In Robertsons’ response, he also claimed that no destructive devices were found in his house during his search on June 29.

A d

On Monday, the United States tabled a response to Robertsons’ opposition to the government’s original motion. In the case, the government again requested Robertson’s detention for violating his release conditions by owning firearms and committing new federal firearms offenses.

Because the defendant showed utter disregard for court orders prohibiting his possession of firearms and other weapons, and because he further violated his conditions of release by violating federal laws on firearms, there is no condition or combination of conditions that will reasonably ensure the safety of the community. The court is expected to detain him pending trial.

United States’ response to Robertson’s motion

Robertson argued that he did not own any firearms or destructive devices after February 25, 2021, and that he did not ship any firearms; however, according to the government, Robertsons’ claims are not true.

The United States split its argument into two parts in Monday’s filing:

Authorities said they found a loaded M4 rifle in Robertson’s room when his property was searched in late June. Robertson claims that this rifle belongs to his son, who authorities say was questioned during the search.

This photo was provided in the July 12 petition filed by the US government and shows the M4 rifle found in Robertson’s room during a search of his property (FBI)

In Robertsons’ latest depot, he claimed the M4 belonged to his son who was at his home collecting ammunition before going to shoot later that day on June 29. In this filing, his son stated that he knew his father could not have firearms in his possession, and he is prepared to swear that the rifle was his.

A d

But according to the US file, when authorities asked Robertsons’ son to gather his things, he did so in a separate room from where the M4 was.

Court documents show that when officers told Robertson’s son to collect any guns left in the house because they would otherwise be seized, he replied, yes, my gun is in the truck. I have a concealed port permit that I can show you guys. It’s in my room.

Authorities then asked him if the M4 found in Robertson’s room belonged to him, but he refused to provide authorities with information about the weapon.

According to court documents, authorities made an inventory of additional items seized during the June 29 search of Robertson’s home. These additional items included four silencers, recorded in Robertson’s name. Mufflers are considered firearms according to the federal definition.

The images below are tax documents showing the silencers were registered in Robertson’s name:

A d

This is a photo from a tax document which shows three mufflers found by federal authorities were registered in the name of Robertson (FBI) This is a photo from a tax document which shows three mufflers found by federal authorities were registered in the name of Robertson (FBI)

The government also responded to Robertson’s claim that he was allowed to have the partially assembled homemade bomb found during the search because it was being used as a training device for ALERRT, which stands for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Respond. Robertston was an instructor for the program.

In its response, the United States stated that although it recognized the use of the device in training, it still met the definition of a destructive device that it was prohibited from having. in his possession as part of the conditions of his release.

In Robertsons’ response to the original US filing, he argued that this did not violate the terms of his release because he did not personally ship or transport the items discussed.

However, the government maintains that the defendant cannot escape criminal liability simply by causing another person to take action that the law prohibits him from taking on his own.

A d

The United States then asserts that Robertson caused the shipment and transportation in interstate commerce of at least 37 firearms and a significant amount of ammunition. According to the government motion, Robertston used his email account and at least two websites to negotiate the sale of multiple guns following his indictment.

As part of its investigation, the United States interviewed the Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) in Roanoke, to which it said Robertson shipped the guns after purchasing them online. As of July 1, the FFL received 37 firearms for an estimated total of $ 50,000 spent by Robertston from January 20, 2021 to July 2, 2021 for these firearms alone.

Further, the FFL told authorities that Robertson had the guns and handled them in the presence of the FFL upon his bail.

The government goes on to say that the purchases of Robertstons ammunition, which are also violated in the conditions of his release, were equally large. One example details the purchase of over 1,000 armor-piercing cartridges from March to May 2021. On a single day in February, the government says Robertson ordered 46 M4 magazines, each capable of holding 30 rounds. The next day, court documents show he ordered 100 more from the same magazines.

A d

10 News has followed this story closely since it began. Here’s a look at everything we’ve published, from newest to oldest:

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsls.com/news/local/2021/07/12/us-again-pushes-to-have-former-rocky-mount-officer-detained-for-violating-terms-of-release/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos