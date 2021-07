US authorities report “small” risk of reaction to J&J vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) Johnson & Johnsons’ COVID-19 vaccine may pose a possible small risk of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said on Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement it had received reports of 100 vaccinated people developing Guillain-Barr syndrome, an immune system disorder that can cause muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

That number is a tiny fraction of the nearly 13 million Americans who have received the single-dose vaccine. Most cases of side effects have been reported in men aged 50 and over and usually around two weeks after vaccination.

The CDC said it would ask its group of external vaccine experts to consider the matter at a future meeting. J&J did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The government has said the most widely used vaccines in the United States, manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, pose no risk of disease after more than 320 million doses have been administered.

Guillain-Barré syndrome occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks some of its nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis which is usually temporary. An estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people develop the syndrome each year, according to the CDC.

Vaccines historically offer broad protection with little risk, but come with occasional side effects, just like other drugs and medical therapies. The three COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States have each been tested in tens of thousands of people, but even such huge studies cannot rule out extremely rare side effects.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration have monitored side effect reports submitted by doctors, drug makers, and patients to a federal vaccine safety database.

Guillain-Barre can be triggered by a number of infections, including influenza, cytomegalovirus, and Zika virus. But there have been rare cases in which people develop the disorder days or weeks after receiving certain vaccines.

The J & Js vaccine was highly anticipated due to its unique formulation and easy-to-ship refrigeration. But early on, it was linked to another rare risk, blood clots, and the company couldn’t produce as much as expected due to problems at a Baltimore plant that helps take the snapshots.

The Associated Press's Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institutes Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

