UK institutions call for diversity in student recruitment





Regional diversification for student recruitment, exploring emerging markets including Europe, and dealing with China were some of the main themes highlighted during the two-day event.

John Marrett, chief analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, emphasized that the near-term economic impact of the pandemic is “actually very bright.”

“Middle-class housing has come out of this crisis and isn’t getting poorer, and in fact feels quite wealthy in some cases,” he said.

“Despite the pandemic and all the destruction and the sharp economic downturn we caused last year, [there are] From 2021 to two years from now, the outlook is still very positive.”

But the medium-term 3-5 year outlook is “much darker”.

Crimping investments will slow growth and slow the expansion of middle-class populations through investments in many countries, particularly emerging markets, “a major target population for tertiary education consumption abroad,” Marrett suggested.

“Potential UK student numbers will be hit by this crisis in the medium term,” he said.

Some economies in the US and the Middle East will be boosted by higher commodity prices, but Marrettemp said, “Asia in particular will see a slowing trend.”

He added that while Vietnam and the Philippines are “the main potential sources of growth,” “China is slowing, and this epidemic and its aftermath will only add to its impact.”

Colin Riordan, President and Vice-Chancellor of Cardiff University, emphasized that Vietnam has already been a priority of the Welsh government for international education for the past several years.

“I respect [Europe] “As an emerging market, China will still be very important,” he added.

“China will be our biggest market. “It’s not going to drop below that any time soon at nearly half the industry level.”

Also speaking at the event, international education champion Steve Smith agreed that China would “remain an absolute major market.”

“But I think overreliance on any market will be a problem,” he said. “No one in the international education and research world is suggesting turning their back on crazy China.”

This segment addresses ethical issues related to dealings with China, Steve Smith said.

“Called. [ethical issues] At the top of our minds are restrained expression.

“I think anyone who is concerned about the ethical issues with which governments are concerned should ultimately begin to believe in the transformative power of education and scientific inquiry.”

However, China is not a key market for growing international student numbers.

“Other regions will grow further. Look at the number of Indians growing from 25,000 to 55,000 last year,” said Smith.

Vicky Lewis, Founder and Director of Vicky Lewis Consulting, said, “Especially at the graduate level, excessive reliance on China has been perceived as a risk in terms of the student experience and “putting all your financial eggs in one geopolitical fragile basket.” added.

“Emerging economies certainly hold the key to long-term sustainable diversification.”

“Now that China is recovering well, there is a risk that it could hold off on diversification due to fiscal constraints, but it would be very short-sighted not to engage with emerging economies,” she said. “Emerging economies certainly hold the key to long-term sustainable diversification.”

“For example, we still rely on a small number of countries: China and India. Our international students are financially very dependent on international student income. That said, I don’t think it’s realistic.” said Hans de Wit, Professor Emeritus and Distinguished Fellow at the Center for International Higher Education.

“The medium-term impact on international student recruitment could be devastating, with some exceptions, but other aspects of climate change’s needs, such as geopolitical tensions and racism, could also impact. And we need to know that it is happening. But we have to change the way we think about it.”

Lewis also urged agencies to “think well through regional strategies for Europe.”

UUKi Director Vivienne Stern urged UK universities to engage in a coordinated approach to implement their vision and achieve the goals of the country’s international education strategy.

“We got a chance to see that strategy isn’t just a document on a shelf, it’s a project we’re all actually involved in,” she said.

To be effective, the sector “must make sure the government knows what’s holding us back,” she added.

Higher education experts from the Department for International TradeAisling Conboy also highlighted the opportunities the sector could offer through trade agreements.

“There are various sectors competing to get some kind of space in the negotiations and for governments to present their powers,” she said. “It’s ultimately up to the negotiator to decide what to put in, but I think it’s really, really important to at least put it in.”

Through UUKi and an education sector advisory group that includes international schools, education providers, universities and English providers, ministers and representatives from various government departments, the sector can “discuss” together on key areas of government priority, Stern said. said. And we’re trying to reconstruct Europe as a region.

“Europe as a region is important in international education strategy”

“Europe as a region is important to our international education strategy,” said Stern. “It is important for political reasons. Because we are currently focusing on diversification and especially trying to avoid overreliance on a particular country as a source country for international students.

“Economically important to each part of the education sector. This is one of our biggest markets and is strategically important to the UK because… the UK is home to part of when it comes to diplomatic influence around the world.” She said.

“We have mechanisms to escalate what really matters, but they also say we need to prioritize and bring government what it can do.”

