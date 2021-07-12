President Biden briefed by US delegation to Haiti





Biden will continue to receive regular briefings from his national security team on the matter, Psaki said.

An American delegation – including representatives of the Ministry of Justice, the State Department and the National Security Council – visited Haiti on Sunday at the request of the Haitian government, a few days after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose .

Mose was killed in an attack on his private residence in the capital Port-au-Prince on Wednesday morning. Haiti’s first lady, Martine Mose, was also shot dead in the attack and evacuated to a Miami hospital for treatment.

The assassination plunged the Caribbean nation into deeper turmoil, as his death leaves a power vacuum and comes as Haiti faces a wave of extreme violence, a growing humanitarian crisis and a deepening of violence. Covid-19 pandemic.

Psaki said she was “aware” that someone from the delegation was staying on the ground and that the group was now working “to better understand the request for assistance”.

The group has received requests for “further help,” Psaki noted but declined to provide details.

The growing crisis in Haiti presents a new set of decisions for the Biden administration as questions swirl about what exactly led to Mose’s assassination. So far, the White House has been cautious in getting involved directly – a reflection of Biden’s mistrust of getting into another foreign conflict.

“The delegation discussed the security of critical infrastructure with Haitian government officials and met with the Haitian National Police, who are leading the investigation into the assassination,” NSC spokeswoman Emily Horne said on Monday.

She continued: “The delegation also met Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph and Prime Minister designate Ariel Henry in a joint meeting, as well as Senate Speaker Joseph Lambert, to encourage an open and constructive dialogue in order to achieve to a political agreement that will allow the country to hold free and fair elections. “

The Haitian government last week asked US troops to help protect infrastructure, ports, airports and energy systems, Haitian election minister Mathias Pierre told CNN. Mathias said the request was for a limited number of around 500 troops and that he anticipated the threat would be “potential mercenaries.”

What was not clear, Psaki said, was “the future of political leadership” for the country in the aftermath of the president’s assassination.

“It was a reminder how vital it is for Haitian leaders to come together to chart a common path forward,” she said.

The United States will remain “in close contact” with a range of leaders and law enforcement officials, she added.

