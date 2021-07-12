US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Nicaraguan Officials Amid Crackdown | Human rights news





The United States is imposing restrictions on 100 Nicaraguan officials who it says are involved in government crackdown on political opponents and rights violations.

In a statement released on Monday, the US State Department said the restrictions would affect 100 members of the Nicaraguan assembly and justice system, including prosecutors and judges, as well as some members of their families.

U.S. visas held by the named people have been revoked, the department said, without specifying which officials were subject to the restrictions.

Specifically, those targeted in today’s action allowed the Ortega-Murillo regimes to attack democracy and human rights, the statement said.

More than two dozen Nicaraguan presidential candidates, opposition leaders, student activists and other prominent figures have been arrested over the past month in a relentless and sweeping crackdown on the Ortegas government.

The longtime president justified the arrests by saying his administration was pursuing criminals who were plotting a coup against him.

But civil society and human rights groups have blamed the 75-year-old man who ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990 and returned to power in 2007, winning two successive candidacies for reelection since then. increasing authoritarianism.

The severity and escalation of the Ortega government’s brutal crackdown on critics and opposition members in recent weeks requires increased international pressure, Jos Miguel Vivanco, Americas director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. communicated on June 22.

It is essential that the Secretary-General of the United Nations build on existing United Nations action in bringing this situation to the attention of the Security Council.

Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterress said last month that Guterres had urged Nicaraguan authorities to respect the country’s international human rights obligations and release detained opposition leaders.

But the arrests continued; Last week, five opposition leaders, including Lesther Aleman, a prominent student leader during the mass anti-government protests in Nicaragua in 2018, were arrested.

The situation also continues to generate international condemnation. The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said last week that more restrictive measures may be needed against the Sandinista government of Ortegas.

On June 9, the United States imposed sanctions on four Nicaraguan officials who support Ortega, including the president’s daughter, accusing them of undermining democracy and violating human rights.

In Monday’s statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration will continue to use the diplomatic and economic tools at our disposal to push for the release of political prisoners and to support calls by the political prisoners. Nicaraguans in favor of greater freedom, accountability and freedom fair elections.

Nicaraguan presidential elections are scheduled to take place on November 7.

