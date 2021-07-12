Aging population will hit US economy like a “ton of bricks” – US Secretary of Commerce





U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a broadband internet event at the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, the United States, June 3, 2021. REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden does not yet have enough support from fellow Democrats to secure $ 400 billion in spending on home care for the elderly and disabled the economy desperately needs Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters on Monday. .

Raimondo, who pays for 24-hour care for his own 90-year-old mother, said America’s aging population would hit the country “like a ton of bricks” without an increase in federal aid, and warned that the current situation was “untenable.”

Failure to act, she said in an interview, would hurt the U.S. economy by making it difficult for women – who fell by millions from the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic – often to care for them. children or parents out of school – to return to work or to remain in the labor market.

As post-WWII baby boomers grow older, a dangerous caregiver deficit looms, according to Biden officials and many aging experts.

Currently, 16.5% of the US population of 328 million people, or 54 million, is over 65, according to the latest census. By 2030, that number will increase to 74 million. The number of people over the age of 85, who generally need the most care, is growing even faster.

Biden proposed in March to bolster Medicaid, the federal medical program for low-income Americans, by $ 400 billion over a decade to fund home care for the elderly and disabled, and to increase the salaries of caregivers. read more He remains committed to the $ 400 billion figure, Raimondo said.

She said details of the pending reconciliation bill – a Democrats-only budget measure that will include parts of Biden’s spending plans not included in a clean-lined bipartisan infrastructure bill – were still being worked out. elaboration.

But not all Democrats are in favor of increasing healthcare spending, she said.

“It will be a battle to get enough funds in the reconciliation package. We still have to advocate for this… and that’s part of why I’m beating the drums.”

Democrats hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives, while the Senate is split 50-50. That means all Senate Democrats must agree to pass a budget measure with Vice President Kamala Harris’ decisive vote.

Raimondo said she continues to meet skeptics, including moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. “It’s not so much that people are against it, but $ 400 billion is a lot of money, and they have questions that deserve good answers.”

“IT’S A CRISIS”

She said the pandemic had raised awareness of the lack of affordable care for children, the elderly and the disabled, and even some Republicans – who opposed adding such spending to the infrastructure package – saw the need. of a change.

Raimondo said 1.5 million women had still not returned to the workforce after stepping out during the pandemic to care for children whose schools had closed, and elderly and disabled parents.

“We cannot afford half of our workforce – women – to be retained and excluded from the labor market because they cannot benefit from child care or elder care excellent and adequate, ”she said.

The current system – relying on women taking care of loved ones for free or paying mostly women of color to provide care at poverty wages – was unsustainable, she said.

“Just giving these women a raise would be a huge boost to our economy… and a huge drag on the economy if we don’t,” Raimondo said.

“It’s a crisis,” she said. “The president is behind it and most Democrats are behind it. We’re going to work to get the rest of them behind that. But if we don’t, we’re going to stay there, because… that’s a untenable situation. “

