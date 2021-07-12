



Family Travel announced Monday that it had identified a potential location for one of the iconic “vacation towns” on the edge of Crawley.

Center Parcs UK has announced that it has secured an option contract to acquire 553 acres of privately owned woodland at a site called Oldhouse Warren.

The president of the leisure company said the site was found after extensive searches and was ideal because of its “excellent transport connections” located in the south of London.

Center Parcs now says it will conduct an extensive survey, community engagement and pre-planning work to ensure the site is functioning properly in one of the villages, including a child-friendly pool and spa, before submitting a plan application to the local council. “Things are going smoothly, Roy”.

If the development proceeds, the cost of the development will be between 350 million and 400 million, and about 1,000 jobs will be created in construction and about 1,500 permanent local jobs when opened, the company said.

Center Parcs CEO Martin Dalby said he was “really excited” to find another potential UK site.

The leisure company has been owned by Brookfield Asset Management since 2017 after the investment giant acquired Center Parcs UK from fellow asset manager Blackstone.

Brad Hyler, Brookfield’s Managing Partner and European Real Estate Head, said: “Center Parcs is a great place to spend a short vacation in the UK and as owners we are excited to support the expansion with our sixth UK holiday resort initiative.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Center Parcs team to deliver this exciting development and the economic benefits it will bring to the region.

