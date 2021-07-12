U.S. Drilling Approvals Rise Despite Biden’s Climate Commitment





BILLINGS, Mont. – Approvals for oil and gas drilling companies on US public lands are on track to reach their highest level this year since George W. Bush was president, underscoring President Joe Bidens’ reluctance to put the brakes on more vigorously oil production in the face of industry and Republican Resistance.

The Home Office approved about 2,500 drilling permits on public and tribal lands in the first six months of the year, according to an Associated Press analysis of government data. This includes more than 2,100 drilling approvals since Biden took office on Jan.20.

New Mexico and Wyoming received the most approvals. Montana, Colorado, and Utah had hundreds each.

Biden campaigned last year on a pledge to end new drilling on federal lands to curb climate change emissions. His choice to oversee these lands, Home Secretary Deb Haaland, adamantly opposed drilling on federal lands while in Congress and co-sponsored the liberal Green New Deal.

But the administration’s actions to date on fossil fuels are more modest, including a temporary suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land that a judge blocked last month, blocked oil sales in the region. ‘Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) and the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada.

Because vast reserves of fossil fuels are already leased, these actions have done nothing to slow drilling on public lands and waters that account for about a quarter of US oil production.

The recent increase in gasoline prices to $ 3 per gallon ($ 0.79 per liter) or more in many parts of the country further complicates Bidens’ climate agenda. Any attempt to limit oil production could push gasoline prices even higher and risk hampering economic recovery after the pandemic.

It is walking a tightrope, said S&P Global Platts energy sector analyst Parker Fawcett, noting that Keystone and ANWR came at no huge political costs as they aimed at future projects.

These easy wins don’t necessarily have huge impacts in the market today, Fawcett said. He definitely gives up taking drastic measures that would upset the market. … What you’re going to see is that US oil production will continue to rebound.

Haaland has sought to allay Republicans’ concerns about potential strain on the industry. She said at a House natural resources committee hearing last month that there was “no plan for a permanent ban” at this time.

Oil and gas production will continue well into the future and we believe that is the reality of our economy and the world we live in, Haaland told Republican Rep. Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn.

Interior officials declined to comment further on the permits issued under Biden.

Under former President Donald Trump, a staunch supporter of the industry, the Home Office has reduced the time it takes to review drilling applications from a year or more in some cases to just a few months.

Companies have rushed to lock down drilling rights ahead of the new administration. And in December, Trump’s last month, agency officials approved more than 800 permits, far more than any previous month during his presidency.

The pace dropped when Biden first took office, under a temporary order that elevated permit reviews to senior administration officials. Approvals have since rebounded to a level that exceeds the monthly figures seen during most of the Trump presidency.

Data obtained by AP from a government database are subject to change due to delays in the transmission of data from the Home Office field to headquarters.

If recent trends continue, the Home Office could issue nearly 6,000 permits by the end of the year. The last time such a number was issued was in fiscal 2008, in the midst of an oil boom driven by crude prices that hit an all-time high of $ 140 per barrel in June.

Decisions on around 4,700 drilling requests were still pending as of June 1, meaning approvals are expected to continue at a brisk pace as officials work on a backlog left by the Trump administration, Fawcett said. industry analyst.

Environmentalists who share the administration’s climate goals have expressed growing frustration as prospects for a drilling ban fade. They argue that the administration could take executive action that would prevent new permits, but has bowed to Republican pressure.

Everything indicates they have no intention of keeping their campaign pledge, said Mitch Jones, policy director at environmental group Food & Water Watch. The result of this will be the continued and increasing development of fossil fuels on public lands, which means more climate change.

Economists and other experts have been skeptical of the impact a permit ban would have. Companies could simply move to private and public land and continue drilling, University of Chicago assistant dean Ryan Kellogg said.

Defenders of the administration say it is pragmatic in the face of a 50-50 split in the Senate between Democrats and Republicans and wonders if the government could legally stop drilling on leases already sold to companies.

This means relinquishing a drilling ban in the hope of gaining bipartisan support for a huge infrastructure package that includes clean energy incentives and other measures to tackle global warming.

That’s the long game.… You have to appease some of those senators from the oil and gas states, said Jim Lyons, who was Under Secretary of the Interior under Barack Obama and is now an environmental consultant. It means jobs at home for thousands of workers. You can’t just unplug the plug overnight.

Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter: @MatthewBrownAP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/us-drilling-approvals-increase-biden-climate-pledge-78803956 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos