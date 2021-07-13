UK Health Security Agency Enhances Sequencing and Surveillance Capabilities





The government’s priorities for the UKHSA are set out in the agency’s first remittance letter.

UKHSA’s top priority is to advance the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) and prepare for other future external health threats.

To provide this, the government has confirmed that the agency will enhance its genome sequencing and surveillance capabilities to support part of its mission.

UKHSA will plan the next phase of the pandemic to ensure that COVID-19-related activities operate effectively to manage the spread and impact of the virus. The agency will also help support the broader core lessons learned from the pandemic to keep the country safe now and into the future.

Science and research will be at the heart of the UKHSA. Combining world-leading public health science, the advanced capabilities of data analytics and genomic surveillance, and large-scale testing and contact tracing will adequately address all potential health risks.

Organizations will play an important role in global health security, providing public health leadership at the international, national and local levels and working to reduce health inequality.

Main tasks include:

Develop monitoring and modeling capabilities to inform actions to protect national health at national and regional levels

Building a New Variant Assessment Platform (NVAP) empowers the world’s best genomics to rapidly respond to emerging threats

Support and deliver clinical guidance and communications tailored to the needs of diverse populations and regions

Providing agile testing services at scale with fast and effective contact tracing services, working with local authorities

UKHSA CEO Dr Jenny Harries said:

The country’s new health security agency will learn scientific insights from COVID-19 and continue to prepare for future health threats.

We will also play a key role in helping governments identify and implement the lessons learned from managing this pandemic in the remaining stages and beyond.

UKHSA will be a global leader in innovating to combat a wide range of potential health risks. This institution will contribute to a better, fairer and more resilient post-pandemic health system for both the UK and the world.

Housekeeping includes:

Immunization: Supporting Current and Future Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) Vaccine Strategies

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR): Supporting government goals to slow the growth of AMR at home and abroad through delivery of the UK Action Plan for AMR 2019-2024

Sexual Health: Provide scientific expertise to inform governments developing sexual and reproductive health strategies and support their commitment to eliminate HIV transmission by 2030

Environmental Damage: Leading National Program of Evidence Matching and Communication Work to Support Pan-Government Clean Air Strategy

The institution will continue its existing scientific work-based programs. This will be key to contributing to leveling the agenda with a rigorous focus on reducing inequality in the way diverse communities experience and are affected by epidemics and health threats, with the goal of action on disproportionately impacted groups. is.

The UKHSA will also be a leading voice on the world stage to protect public health from all external threats.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-health-security-agency-to-have-strengthened-sequencing-and-surveillance-capabilities The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos