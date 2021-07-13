UK Retail Sector Records Fastest Quarterly Growth on Record | retail





The latest snapshot of consumer spending behavior shows that the economy’s unlocking after the winter lockdown led to the fastest quarterly growth on record for in-store and online shopping.

The British Retail Consortium trade organization, which represents retailers, said warmer weather, vacationers in the UK and the start of the Euro 2020 football tournament all reinforced the upward trend in spending.

In a monthly health checkup conducted jointly with accounting firm KPMG, BRC revealed that retail sales in June increased by 13.1% compared to the same month two years ago, while total sales in the second quarter of 2021 increased by 10.4% compared to the same period. 3 months in 2019.

The BRC said that the reason it compares spending in 2021 to 2019 is that last year’s figures were skewed by the slowdown caused by the early stages of the pandemic.

Separate figures from credit card company Barclaycard provided evidence supporting a surge in consumer spending in June, up 11.1% from the same month in 2019. Spending on fuel, hotels, resorts and accommodations all increased for the first time since, Barclaycard said. The pandemic started when vacationers booked and kicked off their UK vacation, and the communal enjoyment of sporting events was the driving force behind a 38.1% spike in spending at bars and pubs.

After the lockdown, the BRC found that online spending has decreased due to consumers’ freedom to shop on boulevards and retail parks, while digital penetration fell from 49.7% to 39.3% between June 2020 and June 2021.

The National Statistical Office’s official retail sales figure, which does not include bar, restaurant and hotel spending, fell 1.4% between April and May. June figures will be released next week.

BRC Chief Executive Officer Helen Dickinson said: “The second quarter of 2021 saw exceptional growth as the gradual unlocking of the UK economy encouraged the release of accumulated repressed demand compared to previous lockdowns.”

Food sales growth began to slow in June, but non-food sales strengthened as consumer confidence increased and consumer demand continued. Many people found they had a little more money to spend in-store, with in-store sales growing significantly in June as many people took advantage of staycations or cheaper vacations based in the UK. Fashion and footwear performed well during sunset in the first half of June and the start of Euro 2020 provided an upside for TV, snack foods and beer.

Dickinson warns that retail is still facing challenges as many businesses are still trying to make up for lost land during the lockdown, and downtown still suffers from low foot traffic from telecommuting and a lack of international tourists.

Consumer comfort for the next step in the roadmap will be key to the continued success of the retail industry. While many customers are looking forward to returning to a more normal shopping experience, others may be discouraged by the change in face-to-face rules. Governments must reassure the public about safety while promoting a highly successful immunization program.

KPMG’s head of UK retail, Paul Martin, said: The battle for wallet share is on-going as UK restrictions continue to be lifted, triggering a stifled demand for social activity by consumers.

Raheel Ahmed, head of consumer products at Barclaycards, said: The heat in early June encouraged many people to be outdoors, bringing Brits back to pubs, bars and beer gardens to watch football and tennis on the big screen. sunlight and socializing.

The start of the Olympics and expected easing of restrictions later this month will continue to uplift the mood and provide more gathering opportunities, whether it’s a weekend break, dining out or celebrating a sporting victory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/13/uk-retail-sector-records-fastest-quarterly-growth-on-record The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos