Senate confirms Jen Easterly as head of US cyber agency





Lawmakers recently gave CISA new authorities, including the ability to proactively search for intrusions into other agency networks, and Congress is considering expanding its remit even further in a bill requiring companies to report cyber attacks to the government.

It will be up to Easterly to figure out how to sort CISA’s resources between its various missions, implement the new mandates of Congress, and reassure concerned staff members. She will also have to oversee the agency’s ambitious transformation of its federal security efforts following the SolarWinds compromises. CISA is committed to improving its intrusion detection systems by deploying more sensors in other branch networks and developing better analytical capabilities.

Easterly will also need to raise CISA’s public profile and strengthen its reputation as a trusted partner. Many companies are reluctant to share data with CISA after being hacked, fearing public exposure or regulatory issues. The colonial incident highlighted these issues which the pipeline operator called the FBI rather than the CISA, took several days to share key data with the CISA, and kept the agency in the dark on fundamental issues. of the incident, such as the payment of the ransom the company paid to the hackers.

Digital security experts and former national security officials have said Easterly’s long track record of military and intelligence work makes him the person to tackle these issues.

At her confirmation hearing, she was introduced by Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, who co-chairs the Congress-approved Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

Jen Easterlys’ qualifications are well beyond those stipulated by law, said Gallagher, whose panel recommendations for improving the CISA have been widely adopted. His journey is incredible.

At the NSA, Easterly worked in the elite hacking unit known as Tailored Access Operations, led the Army Information Warfare Battalion, and served as a cyber advisor to the forces of the NATO in Afghanistan. In 2009, she was one of four officials tasked with establishing US Cyber ​​Command, the military unit that works closely with the NSA to disrupt adversaries’ computer networks. She then spent over two years as No.2 in the NSA Counterterrorism Division, then three years as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director of Counterterrorism at the National Security Council under the former President Barack Obama.

In his most recent role, as Chief Resilience Officer for Morgan Stanley, Easterly has witnessed how American businesses have coped with a growing barrage of cyber attacks. The connections and experience she gained working for the financial services giant could help Easterly take the helm of CISA.

Despite being an uncontroversial candidate, Easterly had a slightly bumpy road to confirmation.

Senate Democrats attempted June 23 to confirm Easterly by unanimous consent, but Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) Objected, fulfilling an earlier promise to suspend all Bidens DHS candidates until the president travels to the US-Mexico border.

Scott loosened his grip after Vice President Kamala Harris visited the border on June 25.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/12/senate-confirms-jen-easterly-cyber-499335 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos