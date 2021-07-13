Congress Takes Spending First Steps, With Good News For US Research Agencies | Science





By Science News staff Jul. 12, 2021, 15:45

Given the availability of more money, U.S. House of Representatives spending panels are proposing funding levels that approach the large increases President Joe Biden has requested next year for several research agencies. federal.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) would get large increases of 15% and 13%, respectively, in bills being considered today by two House supply subcommittees, the first step in the process of defining annual funding. levels. NASA’s science programs would increase 10% to nearly $ 8 billion, and the Department of Energy’s Office of Science (DOE) would increase 4% to $ 7.32 billion. The core research programs of the National Institute of Standards and Technology would increase by nearly 20%, to reach $ 938 million.

Freed from a decade-long annual spending cap, the House Appropriations Committee has 8% more to allocate to all discretionary programs some $ 1.5 trillion for fiscal year 2022, which begins October 1 . And scientific agencies seem to benefit from this largesse. The final figures will not be known for several months, however, and must be reconciled with a parallel budget process not yet underway in the Senate.

Here are some of the first figures released yesterday.

NIH

NIH’s $ 49 billion total is lower than the $ 52 billion Biden requested in May. And the Work-Health and Human Services panel would give Biden less than half of what he wants for the Advanced Health Research Projects Agency (ARPA-H), a new entity that would support high-risk research. . It would only allocate $ 3 billion over 3 years to ARPA-H, instead of $ 6.5 billion.

The $ 3 billion increase in the base agency budget will allow NIH to expand its research capabilities in several disease areas and disciplines while funding other priority initiatives, said Jennifer Zeitzer of the Federation of American Societies of biology. The spending panel estimates that its level would allow at least 5% increases in budgets for each of the 27 existing NIH institutes and centers.

NSF

The House Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies (CJS)[CM1] ) The spending panel proposes a 13.5% increase for NSF in FY2022, to $ 9.63 billion. That’s less than the 20% hike to $ 10.2 billion Biden requested. Most of that shortfall is absorbed by the agencies’ research account, which would rise 11% to $ 7.7 billion, instead of the 18% increase Biden is seeking. It also reduced by two-thirds agency requests to increase its operating budget by 35% to accommodate new leadership and ease a heavy workload for program managers. The panel kept the president’s 33% increase in the NSF’s education branch almost intact, increasing it by 30%, to $ 1.27 billion.

NASA Sciences

The $ 7.97 billion CJS panel mark is just over $ 35 million above aggregate demand from Biden administrations, an increase of $ 668 million from this year. The proposal includes $ 2.25 billion for earth sciences, a 12% increase to support the development of the Earth System Observatory and $ 3.23 billion for planetary sciences. The latter figure covers an 18% increase in administration sought to support missions, including: Mars Sample Return; the Near-Earth Object Surveyor, which is an infrared space telescope that will detect dangerous asteroids; and the Mars Ice Mapper, which will identify precious deposits of ice on the surface of planets. Overall, the House backed NASA at $ 25.04 billion, slightly above demand from the Biden administrations, potentially one of the largest budgets in the agency’s history.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The CJS bill also covers the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which would receive $ 6.46 billion, or $ 1.03 billion above this year’s levels. That increase in spending would go to climate research and improving weather forecasting, among other areas, the panel said, though exact details are limited. The House plan falls short of the Biden administrations’ request by $ 6.9 billion.

DOE science

The DOE’s Science Office would increase 4.2% to $ 7.32 billion under legislation passed today by the energy and water subcommittee. This is $ 120 million less than the president’s request. But two more DOE research programs would get a boon, mirroring the focus Democratic lawmakers have on tackling climate change. The budget for the Advanced Energy Research Projects Agency would jump 41% to $ 600 million. And the DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy would rise 32 percent, to $ 3.77 billion, after the administration had requested $ 4.73 billion.

