South Wales’ big role in the UK energy industry





A lot has been said about the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) hosted in Glasgow. At this meeting, countries will discuss a joint approach to tackling climate change. At the heart of this will be the goal of achieving net zero and providing an energy transition.

But what do these terms really mean?

The government has set an ambition for the UK to be net zero by 2050. This means balancing the amount of greenhouse gases we release into the atmosphere with the amount removed. The oil and gas industry is contributing to this goal in two ways. The first is to reduce our own emissions and the second is to support the transition to renewable energy sources known as energy transition.

A managed shift or transition towards clean energy allows you to create a sustainable future while using your existing skills and capabilities. In fact, many energy companies are using decades of engineering expertise to pioneer the development of renewable energy and new technologies. The oil and gas sector was one of the first to agree to the Climate Change Commission’s Net Zero 2050 recommendations, with a target of 50% reductions by 2030 and 90% reductions by 2040.

NET ZERO achieves a balance between greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere, and gases removed from the atmosphere. The UK government aims to achieve this by 2050.

NORTH SEA TRANSITION DEAL The offshore oil and gas industry and the UK Government have agreed to provide the technology, innovation and new infrastructure needed to meet their greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. (British Gove)

JUST TRANSITION Commitment to protecting jobs and livelihoods and creating opportunities for skill advancement and retraining in the shift to a low-carbon economy

GREEN JOBS Jobs that directly protect the environment or minimize the impact on the health of the planet

DECARBONISATION The process of eliminating or reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) production in a country’s economy moving towards more sustainable energy sources.

Self-developed technology for a changing energy environment

Producing cleaner and greener energy at scale is important, but achieving our climate goals requires the use of all available tools. This includes technologies such as wind and solar power as well as new advanced technologies such as carbon capture and storage and hydrogen. These advanced technologies will help reduce reliance on imported oil and gas from countries that may have lower emission standards.

The pioneering and ambitious South Wales industrial cluster, supported by a consortium of companies including oil and gas companies, aims to develop a future that will decarbonize industry in the region and advocate the use of hydrogen as fuel for heat, transportation and energy storage to do. .

The cluster will provide South Wales with the opportunity to become a global leader in decarbonization initiatives such as carbon capture and storage and carbon capture and utilization, as well as creating up to 5,000 new jobs in the region.

So what exactly are these new technologies?

Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS or CCS)

The process of removing carbon dioxide, often produced by power plants, is safely captured, transported and stored deep underground. Reducing atmospheric carbon dioxide can limit global temperature rise.

hydrogen technology

Using hydrogen as a fuel for heat and transport and enabling energy storage is an essential part of creating a cleaner and greener future as it only releases water when burned.

There are many reasons to be optimistic about what is happening now that will help us reach a cleaner future. For more information on how the UK offshore oil and gas industry is moving towards net zero, visit https://oguk.org.uk/net-zero/.

