A new Megalab opens its doors to bolster the fight against COVID-19.





The lab processes and sequences thousands of COVID-19 tests each week and plays an essential role in responding to emerging strain concerns and future disease threats, while providing 1,500 skilled jobs at the New UK Health Security Agency prioritized by Jenny Harries today. create. Over the next few months to manage the virus and strengthen Britain’s pandemic preparedness

UK’s first megalab test – Royal Leamington Spa’s Rosalind Franklin lab has opened and will process hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 samples daily to quickly detect new strains and stop the spread of the virus.

Part of the UK’s NHS Test and Trace network, the laboratory is the UK’s largest laboratory and uses state-of-the-art technology to process more tests and employ pioneering new genotyping tests to quickly identify variants of concern and new variants. mutation. This will help UK disease detectives take steps to contain the outbreak as society reopens, using tools like surge testing.

The new state-of-the-art laboratory is at the heart of the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) plan for the next part of the fight against infectious diseases. In recognition of her outstanding contribution to our current understanding of genome sequencing, one of our weapons in the fight against COVID-19, the lab is named after Rosalind Franklin.

The Rosalind Franklin Institute aims to train scientists and improve their skills through educational programs, and through close ties with universities, inspire a new generation of careers in STEM fields. The new lab will create up to 1,500 jobs when fully staffed, already employing more than 300 people, and will join an additional 700 more in the near future. About 60% of the employees employed to date are within 30 miles of the site.

Under the leadership of former Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries, the UKHSA’s top priority is to build the UK’s capacity to manage the spread of COVID-19 and prepare for other potential future threats as restrictions are eased.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

The UK Health Security Agency will place us at the forefront of the global fight against COVID-19 and help keep us one step ahead of new and emerging threats of the future.

Pioneering technologies will play a pivotal role in the realization of this daring ambition, and we are excited to enhance our testing and genome sequencing capabilities with the opening of the Rosalind Franklin Laboratory today.

The lab will be one of the centers of our efforts to manage this virus in the future, processing hundreds of thousands of positive COVID-19 tests per day, helping prevent cases from occurring.

Testing has already helped us control the virus and it is essential to continue protecting ourselves and our community over the coming months. We urge everyone to accept our free, quick test twice a week.

Over the past year, the government has built at an alarming rate the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities in UK history, including public and private sector partnerships.

It has conducted more than 200 million COVID-19 tests, including more than 100 million PCR tests, to contact more than 4.8 million positive cases and to self-isolate through NHS testing and tracking. This test network will continue to provide the UKHSA with essential public health data to combat current and future infectious disease threats.

The state-owned, high-throughput laboratory will use state-of-the-art technologies such as automation and state-of-the-art robotics. This includes the LGC EndPoint PCR (EPCR) testing workflow for COVID-19. This workflow provides ultra-high capacity for up to 150,000 tests per day on a single device. This allows you to build a flexible epidemic response infrastructure that can process more tests faster, cheaper, and respond to spikes in demand.

In the coming months, laboratories will be using ePCR machines to rapidly detect COVID-19 mutations that indicate whether a positive test sample contains a known mutation, and using genomic sequencing to identify known mutations and identify new mutations. A genotyping test will be performed.

With the strength of the UK’s genomic science-based and diagnostic sequencing industry, the UK is sequencing more than 600,000 positive COVID-19 tests to rapidly identify COVID-19 mutations and capture critical data to help scientists track mutations in the genome and stay ahead. has been able to of the virus.

UKHSA CEO Jenny Harries said:

Our mission at the UK Health Security Agency is to learn the lessons of this pandemic and use them positively in how to prepare for and strengthen ourselves against future health threats.

The pandemic has provided us every day with clear evidence that this kind of virus can only be challenged if the right testing and genomics infrastructure is in place.

The Rosalind Franklin lab will be an important scientific addition to how we manage this virus over the coming months, providing data and intelligence on the spread of the strain that will inform decision-making and ultimately save lives.

The UKHSA will combine world-leading public health science, the advanced capabilities of data analytics and genomic surveillance, with large-scale testing and contact tracing to investigate all possible health risks. Today the agency issued a letter outlining the government’s priorities for newly established public health agencies over the coming months.

It will play an important role in global health security by providing public health leadership at the international, national and local levels and working to reduce health inequality.

Furthermore, the UKHSA, with the Rosalind Franklin Institute, is a leading voice for protecting public health from all external threats, with shining examples of what can be achieved when working together across the public sector and academia, leading to collaboration at the global level. will be and industry.

Note to editors: The UKHSA will be operational in October and priorities will continue to evolve, balancing effort and capacity between COVID-19 and other health security priorities.

UKHSA’s main work includes:

Develop surveillance and modeling capabilities to inform action at the national and regional levels to protect the county’s health Build the New Variant Assessment Platform to build the world’s best genomic capacity to rapidly respond to emerging threats Clinical trials tailored to the needs of diverse populations and regions Support and provide guidance and communication.

Working with local authorities, we provide agile testing services at scale with fast and effective contact tracing services.

UKHSA’s housekeeping work includes:

Immunization: support delivery of actions outlined in the DHSC Vaccine Strategy; Antimicrobial Resistance: The delivery of the UK Action Plan for AMR 2019-2024 supports the Government’s goal of slowing the growth of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). Sexual Health: Provides scientific expertise to inform governments’ development of sexual and reproductive health strategies and support their commitment to eradicate HIV transmission by 2030. Environmental Damage: Lead a national communications work program to support a pan-government clean air strategy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-megalab-opens-to-bolster-fight-against-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos